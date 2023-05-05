3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

Check out these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A two-bedroom condo in Alexandria

Price: $370,000

Where: 1100 Quaker Hill Dr. #10, Alexandria

This condo in Alexandria comes with two bedrooms and one bathroom across over 1,100 square feet of space. The open-concept living room features a fireplace, and there’s an extra room that can be used as an office. The Quaker Hill condo community has an outdoor pool, walking trails, and a playground.

2

A three-bedroom townhouse in Petworth

Price: $899,000

Where: 3912 5th St., NW

This townhouse in Petworth offers three bedrooms and three-and-half bathrooms across four levels and over 2,000 square feet. The main level features bamboo floors, and the kitchen provides access to a back deck. Upstairs, the primary suite has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. The upper level also has office space and a laundry room, and the finished lower level comes with a separate entrance and full bathroom.

3

A four-bedroom home in Silver Spring

Price: $1,025,000

Where: 204 Parkside Rd., Silver Spring

This home in Silver Spring sits beside Sligo Creek, with views of a forest through the living room window. The kitchen features custom cherry cabinetry and leads into a family room with vaulted ceilings and large windows. Upstairs, you’ll find a lofted landing with a window seat nook. The house also includes a garage, fenced-in backyard, back patio, and gravel and stone walkways.