Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past March and April

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Written by
| Published on
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past March and April
Honoree Adam Sandler with Jackie Sandler at the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center.
March 20

Vesper preview party at the Marrow Hotel

Chef Nicholas Stefanelli, owner of Vesper, Morrow Hotel general manager Tauseen Malik, TAA PR’s Aba Kwawu, and Pernod Ricard USA’s Tara Engel.

 

March 8

“The First Amendment” celebration at La Résidence de France

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, with CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht.
French ambassador to the United States Laurent Bili and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell with Puck’s Tara Palmeri and Jon Kelly.

 

March 9

“Thank You, Madam Speaker!” at the St. Regis Washington, DC

CAA Sports’ Judee Ann Williams, CAA Speakers’ Christine Lancman, and Mary Holine Van Mol.
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and former US speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
National Partnership for Women & Families president Jocelyn Frye, Shaunna Thomas of We Are UltraViolet, Fatima Goss Graves of the National Women’s Law Center, Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s Alexis McGill Johnson, and CNN’s Karen Finney.

 

April 4

RiverRun festival opening reception at the Reach

The Kennedy Center’s Gilda Almeida and Alicia Adams, Washington National Opera council member Ginny Friend, and Andrita Andreas, National Symphony Orchestra board member and Kennedy Center President’s Council member.

 

March 29

Cherry Blossom Bloom Toast at 1331 Maryland

Republic Properties Corporation’s Kimberly Zylka, Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Anu Rangappa, the Embassy of France’s Hugo Verges, Republic Properties Corporation’s Holly Hull, and Tonya Williams.

 

March 30

Best Friends Foundation 35th Anniversary Benefit at the Four Seasons Hotel

Elayne Bennett of the Best Friends Foundation with Catheryn Clune.
Senator Ted Cruz, Ellen Conley, KLK Communications’ Kara Krause, Institute of World Politics president Aldona Woś, and Senator Thom Tillis.
George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences’ Michael Olding with Alma Powell, chair emeritus of America’s Promise Alliance.

 

March 31

Dionne Warwick gala dinner at Cafe Milano

Musician BeBe Winans and radio host Joe Madison.
Cafe Milano owner Franco Nuschese, honoree Dionne Warwick, EXCEL Services Corporation’s Donald Hoffman, and Bowie State University president Aminta Breaux.
SKDK’s Kendra Barkoff Lamy and Live Nation Entertainment’s Jonathan Lamy.

This article appears in the May 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

