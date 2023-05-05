March 20
Vesper preview party at the Marrow Hotel
March 8
“The First Amendment” celebration at La Résidence de France
March 9
“Thank You, Madam Speaker!” at the St. Regis Washington, DC
April 4
RiverRun festival opening reception at the Reach
March 29
Cherry Blossom Bloom Toast at 1331 Maryland
March 30
Best Friends Foundation 35th Anniversary Benefit at the Four Seasons Hotel
March 31
Dionne Warwick gala dinner at Cafe Milano
This article appears in the May 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
