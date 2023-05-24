13 Memorial Day Weekend Events Around DC

Honor fallen service members this Memorial Day Weekend with parades, tributes, and tours around DC.

National Memorial Day Parade

Constitution Ave., from Seventh St. NW, to 17th St. NW

This year, actor Anthony Anderson and EPSN’s Joe Buck will host the National Memorial Day Parade with performances by Colbie Caillat, Andy Grammar, and Craig Morgan at the pre-parade show. Details: Monday, May 29 at 1 PM; Free.

City of Falls Church Memorial Day Parade & Festival

300 Park Ave., Falls Church

The annual parade and festival will include a ceremony hosted by the Falls Church Veteran’s Council, a 3K run, craft and food vendors, live music, and family-friendly entertainment. Details: Monday, May 29 from 9 AM to 5 PM; Free.

Rockville Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade

N. Washington St. and Martins Ln., Rockville

Listen to a musical tribute by the Rockville Concert Band and Chorus, followed by a ceremony honoring service members. The parade begins at 10:30 AM, featuring military groups, marching units, dancers, and more. Details: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9 AM; Free.

Rolling to Remember

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

The motorcycle ride raises awareness about prisoners of war and service members missing in action, and also addresses the suicide crisis impacting military veterans. Events throughout the weekend include a candlelight vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and a motorcycle rally on Sunday. Details: Friday, May 26 to Monday, May 29; Free.

National Memorial Day Concert

PBS’s annual concert on the West Lawn of the Capitol honors veterans, service members, and military families with musical performances, readings, and documentary footage. This year’s lineup includes Grammy award-winning singer Yolanda Adams, actor John Slattery, the National Symphony Orchestra, the US Army Chorus, and more. Details: Sunday, May 28 on PBS or PBS.org at 8 PM.

Tributes

Flowers of Remembrance Day

1 Memorial Ave., Arlington

Head to Arlington National Cemetery for Flowers of Remembrance Day, where visitors are invited to place a flower at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Flowers are provided, and historians will share some background about the history of Memorial Day at 10 AM. Afterwards, take a walking tour to the James Tanner Amphitheater and the Tomb of the Civil War Unknowns. Details: Sunday, May 28 from 9 AM to 5 PM; Free.

USAA Poppy Wall of Honor

2 Lincoln Memorial Cir., NW

The Poppy Wall of Honor is a temporary installation at the base of the Lincoln Memorial that honors the 645,000 service members who have lost their lives in service since World War I. The wall is adorned with 645,000 poppy flowers, and this year, the exhibition is accompanied by a special panel to mark 50 years since the Vietnam War. Details: Friday, May 26 from 10 AM to 9 PM; Saturday, May 27 from 9 AM to 9 PM; Sunday, May 28 from 9 AM to 6 PM; Free.

Versace Plaza Memorial Day Ceremony

2701 Commonwealth Ave., Alexandria

Veterans organization Friends of Rocky Versace is organizing a ceremony in Del Ray to commemorate the 68 people from Alexandria who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. The ceremony will include a wreath laying and a sounding of “Taps.” Details: Monday, May 29 from 11 AM to 12:15 PM; Free.

Korean War Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony & Wreath Presentation

10 Daniel French Dr., SW

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation is hosting a wreath presentation and ceremony to honor fallen service members. Attend the event at the Korean War Veterans Memorial or watch the ceremony on Facebook. Details: Monday, May 29 from 4:15 to 5 PM; Free.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day Observance at The Wall

5 Henry Bacon Dr., NW

The annual ceremony pays tribute to members of the armed forces who lost their lives in Vietnam. Veterans will speak at the event, and those who cannot make it in-person can watch a live stream here. Details: Monday, May 29 from 1 to 2 PM; Free.

Military Women’s Memorial Day Program

Memorial Ave. & Schley Dr., Arlington

Hear from current and former servicewomen in each branch of the military during this program. The event takes place at the Military Women’s Memorial, located at the entrance of Arlington National Ceremony. Details: Monday, May 29 from 3 to 5 PM; free.

Tours

Soldiers’ Home National Cemetery Memorial Day Tours

140 Rock Creek Church Rd. NW

Following a wreath-laying ceremony at the John Logan Mausoleum, take a guided tour of the Soldiers’ Home Cemetery—the first national cemetery—and learn about the history of Memorial Day. Details: Monday, May 29 from 10 AM to 1:30 PM; Free.

Memorial Day History Tour

17th St., SW

Former Presidential speechwriter Edward Moser will lead a walking tour near the White House. The tour will highlight almost 250 years of military-related history, including several monuments to Army units. Attendees will meet at the John Paul Jones statue across from the World War II Memorial. Details: Monday, May 29 from 4 to 6:15 PM; $24.