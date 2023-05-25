4 Glamping Getaways Near DC



Yurts

Surrounded by more than 700 acres of woods, Savage River Lodge in Western Maryland offers eight yurts with king beds and heated floors. Enjoy daily deliveries of homemade muffins and orange juice on the deck.

Tent

Open the canvas flaps at Firefly Glamping Tent by Cozy in Canvas near Harrisonburg, Virginia, to find a king bed and kitchenette. The well-­appointed area outside the tent features a stock-tank pool, outdoor shower, and chic outhouse with a composting toilet.

Tipis

Six luxury “tipis” (or tepees) at Sandy River Outdoor Adventures in Virginia’s Prince Edward County are equipped with kitchenettes, air conditioning, and a fire pit. Guests also get access to farm-fresh eggs and discounts on activities such as mountain biking and ziplining.

Pods

For a glamping experience closer to home in College Park, stay in one of the wood-paneled “pods” at Cherry Hill Park. Pods can sleep two to four, and some of the tiny homes allow pets.

