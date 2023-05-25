

Unwind in a Hot-Spring Pool

Dip into the 99.7-degree spring-­water pools at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia, about four hours from DC. You can book a 50-minute soak ($25) in the recently renovated Warm Spring Pools, located in bathhouses with open skylights to let in the elements. For access to the Octagon, the outdoor geothermal pool, stay at the Allegheny Mountain resort or get a $75 day pass.

Go Birding in a City Escape

Bring your binoculars to birdwatching walks at DC’s Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens on Tuesdays at 8:30 am. A birding pro leads strolls around the marsh and lily ponds to look for warblers, kingfishers, hawks, and more.

Find Peace Among Plants

Forest bathing is the Japanese practice of being mindful in nature. DC Forest Bathing offers two-to-three-hour outings at area parks, gardens, and woods. Guides provide prompts to help participants tune in to their surroundings.

This article appears in the May 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

