3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

Check out these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A one-bedroom condo in Stanton Park

Price: $310,000

Where: 305 C St., NE, #410

This fourth-floor condo in Stanton Park includes large windows, recessed lighting, and hardwood flooring. The bedroom features reclaimed French doors made out of windows from the Alexandria Old City Hall. The building offers a rooftop terrace with a view of the Capitol.

2

A three-bedroom townhouse in Warwick Village

Price: $859,000

Where: 138 Sanborn Pl., Alexandria

This three-bedroom townhouse in Alexandria’s Warwick Village neighborhood includes over 1,800 square feet of space across three levels. The slate entryway leads to an open-concept main floor with custom built-in bookshelves and a fireplace. French doors in the kitchen offer access to the back patio and fenced-in yard. Plus, there’s both garage and driveway parking.

3

A three-bedroom townhouse in Georgetown

Price: $3,150,000

Where: 3016 Cambridge Pl., NW

This Federal-style townhouse in Georgetown includes three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across four floors. With decor inspired by Provence, the main floor also features high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The primary suite encompasses the entire second floor, and the third floor features two more bedrooms and full bathrooms. The kitchen leads out to a private patio and garden, and there’s a gated parking pad.