April 19

White House Plumbers special screening at the United States Navy Memorial

April 21

Washington Ballet Gala at the National Building Museum

April 26

Grammys on the Hill Awards at the Hamilton

April 27

Power to the Patients Performance in support of Healthcare Price Transparency at Sequoia

April 28

United Talent Agency Celebration at Fiola Mare

April 29

Comcast NBCUniversal White House Correspondents’ Dinner after-party at the Organization of American States

April 29

30th-anniversary garden brunch at Beall-Washington House

April 29

Time 100 Years celebration at the residence of the ambassador of Switzerland

April 29

CBS News White House Correspondents’ Dinner after-party at La Résidence de France

This article appears in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.