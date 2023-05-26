April 19
White House Plumbers special screening at the United States Navy Memorial
New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, Peter Neal, Arnold & Porter’s Naomi Biden, House at 1229 founder Kathleen Buhle, and Saturday Night Live production coordinator Asha-Kai Grant.
Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward with White House Plumbers stars Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson.
April 21
Washington Ballet Gala at the National Building Museum
Washington Ballet artistic director Julie Kent, Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Raul Fernandez, and Jean-Marie Fernandez.
Marriott International president and CEO Tony Capuano and Staci Capuano.
April 26
Grammys on the Hill Awards at the Hamilton
The Recording Academy’s Todd Dupler and Harvey Mason Jr. with musician Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.
April 27
Power to the Patients Performance in support of Healthcare Price Transparency at Sequoia
DeUndre Eberhart of the executive office of the mayor of Atlanta, theGROUP DC principal Kwabena Nsiah, Power to the Patients founder and chairwoman Cynthia Fisher, and Yelberton Watkins, chief of staff for Representative James E. Clyburn.
US Capitol Police officers Randy Yendi, Byron Evans, Eugene Goodman, and Laurent Mathurin with Representative Ilhan Omar.
Musician Fat Joe.
April 28
United Talent Agency Celebration at Fiola Mare
Stephanie Cutter of Precision Strategies, actor Rebecca Romijn, Kimball Stroud of Kimball Stroud & Associates, and actor Jerry O’Connell.
United Talent Agency’s René Jones, actor Cobie Smulders, and Gloria Calderón Kellett, executive producer of Amazon Prime’s With Love.
April 29
Comcast NBCUniversal White House Correspondents’ Dinner after-party at the Organization of American States
NBC News’s Peter Alexander, Kristen Welker, Cesar Conde, and Kelly O’Donnell.
April 29
30th-anniversary garden brunch at Beall-Washington House
TV star Lisa Vanderpump (fourth from left) with Megan Klink, Nikki Braden, Vinoda Basnayake, Peyton Doyle, and Jimmy Murrill of Versus.
Maryland governor Wes Moore, Haddad Media’s Tammy Haddad, and Craigslist founder Craig Newmark.
April 29
Time 100 Years celebration at the residence of the ambassador of Switzerland
Tennessee state representative Justin Jones, Swiss ambassador to the US Jacques Pitteloud, Representative Maxwell Frost, and Representative Summer Lee.
April 29
CBS News White House Correspondents’ Dinner after-party at La Résidence de France
Skyler Henry of CBS News, journalist Wesley Lowery, The Daily Show correspondent and WHCD host Roy Wood Jr., Washington Post reporter Elahe Izadi, and Nancy Chen of CBS News.
White House Cabinet Secretary Evan Ryan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and actor Sophia Bush.
This article appears in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
