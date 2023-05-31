4 Great Summer Travel Deals

Historic Charleston

Where: Hotel Bennett, Charleston; 833-313-1798.

What’s special: Located on historic King Street, this luxury hotel features a rooftop pool, a spa, the Gabrielle restaurant, the all-pink champagne lounge Camellias, and the French bakery La Patisserie. From the hotel, guests can easily explore the city’s history, culture, shopping, and food scene.

The deal: The “Bennett Birdie” package includes overnight accommodations, 18 holes of golf at Patriots Point Links, VIP access to preferred tee times, a $20 pro shop credit, unlimited use of the practice facilities, and complimentary nonalcoholic golf cart refreshment. Washingtonian readers also receive a complimentary bottle of Prosecco to celebrate the 19th hole in style in your room. To book, click here and, in the Special Requests field, mention Washingtonian. Or, call 866-681-3337 and mention promo code HBGOLF and the Washingtonian.

When: Valid for stays through August 31, 2023.

Florida’s West Coast

Where: Innisbrook Resort, Palm Harbor, FL; 888-794-8627.

What’s special: Set on 900 acres with rolling hills and lakes, the resort has spacious condo-style guest suites and rooms and a long list of amenities including four restaurants, three bars, 10 clay tennis courts, the Salamander Spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and six swimming pool complexes including the Loch Ness Pool with its two water slides. There are also 72 holes of championship golf including the premier Copperhead course, which annually hosts the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship. This summer, kids eat free and play golf free with a paying adult. On Saturday nights there’s live music on the Osprey Patio. Beyond the resort, guests can enjoy local breweries, beaches, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and Busch Gardens. The starting rate is $149 a night per room after the Washingtonian discount.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive” deal includes 33 percent off guest stays of three nights or more. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through July 31, 2023.

Summer in Cool Wisconsin

Where: Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Lake Geneva, WI; 262-248-8811.

What’s special: Located an hour north of Chicago, this family-friendly, 1,300-acre resort in a wooded setting just completed renovation of its 358 guest rooms and suites. There are activities for everyone, including two championship golf courses, outdoor and indoor pools, hot tubs, tennis, hiking, pickleball, volleyball, scooter tours and rentals, a spa, archery, mountain biking, and rock climbing. Also on the resort’s grounds is the Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, an all-suite property featuring a 50,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor waterpark. For dining there are three restaurants, some with outdoor settings and great views. A weekly happening is Taste of Wisconsin, where regional cheeses are paired with the state’s best microbrews.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Reader special” includes a bottle of Cava sparkling wine, and a $25 dining credit. Room rates start at $199 a night. To book, click here.

When: Valid on stays through December 30, 2023.

“America’s Summer Place”

Where: Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island, MI; 906-847-3331.

What’s special: This iconic hotel, known as America’s Summer Place, is located on Northern Michigan’s Mackinac Island and has been welcoming guests since 1887. With no cars allowed on the island, the only way to get around is by foot, bicycle, or horse-drawn carriage. In 2022, Travel + Leisure ranked Mackinac Island the “Best Island in the Continental U.S.” Though the hotel has added many modern amenities over the years, it still maintains much of its old-world charm. At the Grand Hotel, no two of the very colorful rooms by Dorothy Draper Company are alike. There are nine restaurants, each with its own ambiance. The hotel’s 660-foot-long front porch, which has been called the longest in the world, is the place to settle into a rocking chair and take in the view of the Straits of Mackinac. Guests can take a dip in the Esther Williams Swimming Pool, play miniature or championship golf, bike, play tennis, tour the gardens, and stop by Sadie’s Ice Cream Parlor.

The deal: “The Washingtonian Grand Hotel Offer” includes accommodations, a $75 daily resort credit, all resort amenities (access to the pool, fitness center, daily lectures by the hotel historian, secret garden, greenhouse, and lawn games such as croquet, chess, and bean bag toss) and admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum. Book here.

When: Valid for stays through August 31, 2023.