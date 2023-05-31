Weddings

This June Wedding at the Four Seasons Featured a Citrus Color Scheme

The colorful flowers and mix-and-match dresses included pink, orange, and yellow.

Photographs by Rebecca Theresa Photography

Bari, a marketing and public relations professional from Bethesda, and Zach, an investment banker from Dartmouth, Massachusetts, met through Zach’s roommate—who, at the time, was Bari’s boyfriend. Bari and the roommate broke up, but she and Zach remained friends. Nine years later, romance blossomed. For their first date, they went to dinner at Sfoglina in Cleveland Park. One year later, Zach proposed in the candle-and-flower-decorated yard of her parents house, where they’d arrived for dinner. Once she said yes, they celebrated with their families—Zach’s had flown in to join in on the surprise. 

Their June 2022 wedding was full of special touches: they used Zach’s grandfather’s tallis for the canopy of their chuppah and they were wrapped in Bari’s grandfather’s tallis for the blessings; in keeping with one of the groom’s family traditions, they drank from Zach’s great, great grandfather’s kiddish cup; Zach’s cousin officiated the wedding; and Zach’s brother’s customization company embossed a drawing of the couple’s Pomeranian on the cocktail napkins. 

The big day featured a “summer romance” theme with a fresh, warm citrus color palette that included shades of orange, pink, yellow, and dusty blue. After dinner, they cut into a cake layered with chocolate espresso cake and strawberry shortcake. While the pair didn’t plan a honeymoon, a few months after the wedding they spotted a trip to the Amalfi Coast in the silent auction at Brody’s Bash, which raises money for the Children’s National Hospital Foundation. After a couple glasses of wine, they decided it’d make for a perfect honeymoon trip so they bid—and won!

The Details

Venue: Four Seasons Washington, DC | Planning and design: Roberts & Co. Events | Florist: B Floral Event Design | Invitations: Minted | Catering and cake: Four Seasons Washington, DC | Hair and makeup: Amie Decker Beauty and Georgetown Bride | Bride’s Attire: Suzanne Neville from Zoya’s Atelier | Groom’s Attire: Hugo Boss from Bloomingdales (tux), Ferragamo (loafers) | Music: Rhythm6 of Washington Talent Agency | Lighting, drapes, dance floor: Dan Goldman Events | Cocktail napkins: All Personalization | Bar fronts: Jenifer Sirkis Designs

