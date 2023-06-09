Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

Homes in Lanham, Alexandria, and Wesley Heights.

Written by
| Published on
Photo courtesy of Joyce Contreras.

Check out these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A five-bedroom house in Lanham

Photo courtesy of Erick Navia.
Photo courtesy of Erick Navia.
Photo courtesy of Erick Navia.
Photo courtesy of Erick Navia.

Where: 9214 Rolling View Dr., Lanham
Price: $475,000

This newly remodeled single-family home features five beds and two bathrooms. The 1,108-square-foot space also comes with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a full basement. 

2

A five-bedroom house in Alexandria

Photo courtesy of Sherilee Cronin.
Photo courtesy of Sherilee Cronin.
Photo courtesy of Sherilee Cronin.
Photo courtesy of Sherilee Cronin.

Where: 4607 Eaton Pl, Alexandria
Price: $875,000

This contemporary-style home in Alexandria has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. French doors line the sunroom and lead to a two-story back porch that overlooks the backyard. The upper level has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a full bathroom, and a spiral staircase leading to the primary suite. It also comes with a one-car garage.

3

A seven-bedroom house in Wesley Heights

Photo courtesy of Joyce Contreras.
Photo courtesy of Joyce Contreras.
Photo courtesy of Joyce Contreras.
Photo courtesy of Joyce Contreras.
Photo courtesy of Joyce Contreras.

Where: 4511 Klingle St. NW
Price: $5,495,000

This new build in Wesley Heights features seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a U-shaped kitchen with custom finishings and attached family room, and a custom sound system, all across four floors and 7,000 square feet. It also has a detached one-car garage, and a pool can be put into the backyard.

More:
Essence Wiley
Essence Wiley
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day