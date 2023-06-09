3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

Check out these DC-area homes for sale this week:
1
A five-bedroom house in Lanham
Where: 9214 Rolling View Dr., Lanham
Price: $475,000
This newly remodeled single-family home features five beds and two bathrooms. The 1,108-square-foot space also comes with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a full basement.
2
A five-bedroom house in Alexandria
Where: 4607 Eaton Pl, Alexandria
Price: $875,000
This contemporary-style home in Alexandria has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. French doors line the sunroom and lead to a two-story back porch that overlooks the backyard. The upper level has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a full bathroom, and a spiral staircase leading to the primary suite. It also comes with a one-car garage.
3
A seven-bedroom house in Wesley Heights
Where: 4511 Klingle St. NW
Price: $5,495,000
This new build in Wesley Heights features seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a U-shaped kitchen with custom finishings and attached family room, and a custom sound system, all across four floors and 7,000 square feet. It also has a detached one-car garage, and a pool can be put into the backyard.