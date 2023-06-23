3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A three-bedroom townhouse in Lanham

Where: 5517 Lanteen St., Lanham

Price: $435,000

This contemporary-style townhouse has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms throughout 2,340 square feet. The unit also comes with a fireplace, a private balcony, and a one-car garage. Plus, it’s centrally located near shops and a Metro station.

2

A two-bedroom condo in Brightwood

Where: 6803 Cameron Dr., NW, #205

Price: $674,900

This condominium is located in the new Parks at Walter Reed development and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and just under 1,000 square feet of space. You also get a private balcony and a reserved parking space. And, for a fee, residents can access amenities like a club room, fitness center, yoga studio, pet spa, and an outdoor saltwater pool and cabanas.

3

A seven-bedroom mansion in Virginia

Where: 6455 Kedleston Ct., McLean

Price: $8,995,000

Six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms span this 13,450 square foot home sitting on almost an acre. It features a reception hall, elevator, eight fireplaces, a library, and heated floors. A full wing of the home is occupied by the primary suite, which has its own balcony overlooking the lawn, a spa-like bathroom, and a large walk-in closet. There is a 52-foot-long saltwater pool in the backyard with a pool house. The detached garage triples as a mudroom, dog wash, and gym.