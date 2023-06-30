4 Great Travel Deals You Can Book Right Now

A Hotel Deal in Midtown Manhattan

Where: Arlo Midtown, 351 W. 38th St., New York; 212-343-7000.

What’s special: Arlo Midtown is in the heart of New York City, walkable to Times Square and Broadway, Hudson Yards and access to the High Line, and lots of restaurants and shopping. There are also nearby subway lines that give access to Central Park, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Natural History, and other classic NYC attractions. Located 26 stories above the city in the hotel is ART Midtown offering great views, wine, craft beers, and cocktails. The hotel’s Atrium Bar offers cocktails, pizza, shareable bites, burgers, and wine. For more space, reserve a king room with a terrace.

The deal: The Washingtonian Reader Exclusive includes breakfast and 20 percent off the room rate. Click here, grab the “pull to book” tab at the bottom, and use promo code WDCMAG.

When: Valid for stays through December 30, 2023.

A Hotel Deal in Newport

Where: Newport Harbor Island Resort, Newport, RI; 401-344-4300.

What’s special: Located on Goat Island, the resort offers stunning views of Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay. Guests will find an indoor pool, an outdoor saltwater pool, seaside dining, a full-service spa, kayak and paddleboard rentals, a kids’ club, fire pits, and music on the weekends. Centrally located, the resort is a short walk to all that Newport offers—Gilded Age mansions, museums, restaurants, shopping, golf courses, the 3.4-mile scenic cliff walk, musical and theatrical performances, and cruises. There is a complimentary shuttle and a water taxi.

The deal: Stay at the hotel three nights and get a fourth night free. Washingtonian readers also receive a free bottle of Prosecco. Room rates start at $299 a night. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through May 31, 2024.

A Hotel Deal in Chicago

Where: Arlo Chicago, 168 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago; 312-346-1200.

What’s special: Opened in April, the Arlo Chicago is in the heart of downtown and was formerly the Hotel Julian, and before that the landmark 1912 Atlantic Bank building. In 2018 the original structure underwent more than $75 million in renovations including the restoration of the terracotta façade and the addition of five stories. On-site is a fitness center and the Last Knife—a gastropub serving tapas and classic staples, craft cocktails, local draft beers, and wine. The hotel is a short walk to the Chicago River and Lake Michigan, Millennium Park, Navy Pier, the Magnificent Mile, the Art Institute, restaurants, and shopping.

The deal: The Washingtonian Reader Exclusive includes breakfast and 20 percent off the room rate. Click here, grab the “pull to book” tab at the bottom, and use promo code WDCMAG.

When: Valid for stays through December 30, 2023.

A Deal for Golfers

Where: Omni PGA Frisco Resort, Frisco, TX; 469-305-4500.

What’s special: This new luxury resort is located on 660 acres and has 500 guest rooms and suites, and 10 ranch houses the each come with four bedrooms, an open-air porch, and a fireplace. The resort has two championship golf courses, a two-acre putting course, and, for golfing after dark, The Swing, a lighted 10-hole, par-3 short course. Non-golf activities include a spa, four pools (one is an adult-only rooftop infinity pool), and 13 restaurants. For guests who want to do things beyond the resort, seven miles away is the national Soccer Hall of Fame, and 10 miles away is the 91-acre headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys with shopping, dining, and entertainment.

The deal: Washingtonian readers receive two complimentary cocktails per room. Mention Washingtonian at check-in for voucher for the bar.

When: Valid for stays through October.