Planning a Flower-Forward, Pink Wedding? Take Notes From This One.

Mary, a teacher from Arlington, and Jon, a finance professional from New York, met at a fundraiser in Charlotte, where they both live now. She thought he was cute and a good listener, he says she was smart, passionate and fun. Two years after their first date, Jon proposed on a hike in the Blue Ridge Mountains with the couple’s dogs.

Their May wedding featured a bright, spring florals theme, decorated in shade of pink, yellow, and green—with “something blue” accents. The pair exchanged vows at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Georgetown, then celebrated at Decatur House under a clear-top tent. Overall, they describe the day as bright and joyful. Check out the photos below.

The Details

