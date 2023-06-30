Planning a Flower-Forward, Pink Wedding? Take Notes From This One.

Weddings

Mary, a teacher from Arlington, and Jon, a finance professional from New York, met at a fundraiser in Charlotte, where they both live now. She thought he was cute and a good listener, he says she was smart, passionate and fun. Two years after their first date, Jon proposed on a hike in the Blue Ridge Mountains with the couple’s dogs. 

Their May wedding featured a bright, spring florals theme, decorated in shade of pink, yellow, and green—with “something blue” accents. The pair exchanged vows at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Georgetown, then celebrated at Decatur House under a clear-top tent. Overall, they describe the day as bright and joyful. Check out the photos below. 

The Details

Photographer: Birds of a Feather Photography | Venue: Decatur House | Planning and design: Bellwether Events | Florist: Bee Inspired Events  | Caterer: Eleven Courses Catering, Ace Beverage | Cake: Juniper Sweet Treats | Hair and makeup: Makeup by Ana B | Bride’s attire: Jenny You from Lovely Bride | Groom and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux from Nordstrom | Bridesmaids dresses: Revelry and Birdy Grey | Music: Bachelor Boys Band | Transportation: All Pro Charter | Tent: Sugarplum Tents

