This Virginia Wedding Focused on Highlighting the Couple’s Cultural Traditions

Gouzal, a global development associate from Charlottesville, and Arvin, a physician from Centreville, met as students at the University of Virginia. Gouzal recognized Arvin from studying at the library and recalls thinking he was quiet, gentle, and hardworking. Arvin says his first impression of Gouzal was that she was both radiant and down to earth. “Things between us always felt very natural and easy.” The pair dated for three and a half years before Arvin proposed along the waterfront in Alexandria with a poem by the famous Persian poets Hafez and Rumi. “We recreated one of our favorite dates by taking the water taxi from the Alexandria Waterfront to the Wharf, where we had a romantic lunch, and then took the water taxi back to the Waterfront where Arvin proposed after reciting the poems while on one knee,” explains Gouzal.

Their 250-guest, July wedding focused on bringing their two cultures—Iranian and Afghan—”together in the spirit of love.” Cultural details included favors filled with mini bags of Turkish coffee (a nod to Gouzal’s Uzbek-Afghan ethnicity) and Persian sweets; a sofreh aghd ceremony table with a silver mirror brought over from Iran; plus a Persian dinner menu, and other traditions, such as the tying of the green Afghan bridal belt, and the knife dance.

The bride’s favorite part of the day, however, was the newlywed’s first dance to Waltz No. 1, sung by their favorite band, Pallett. “This was really special to us because of not only how romantic and beautiful the song is but also the fact that Arvin introduced me to Pallett when we first started dating and I fell in love with the band at the same time I was falling in love with him,” says Gouzal. To make sure their first dance was “unforgettable,” the pair took dance lessons. See the details from their big day below.

The Details

Venue: Hilton Mclean Tysons Corner | Planning, design, and florals: Le Chateau de Crystale Events | Invitations: Cartalia | Caterer: Alborz | Cake: Classic Bakery |Hairstylist: Mahnoosh Rezazadeh | Makeup Artist: Azin Farshadfar at Muse Studios | Bride’s attire: Val Stefani from White Swan Bridal | Groom’s attire: Suitsupply | Bridesmaids’ attire: Birdy Grey | Groomsmen’s attire: Men’s Wearhouse | Music: Shamoodi Entertainment | Videography: Akbar Sayed Photography (link to video)

