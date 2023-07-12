Home & Style  |  Shopping

8 Stylish Sunglasses to Shop for This Summer

This summer, sunglasses get a fresh look in bold colors and unexpected shapes. Here are a few statement-making designs.

“Astor” sunglasses in mirrored gingham

 $285 at Krewe

 

Oscar de la Renta “Twist VI” sunglasses in pink crystal

$545 at Morgenthal Frederics

 

“5407 Sun” in crystal/mint/gold

$149 at See Eyewear

 

Oscar de la Renta “Tulip I Horn” in Pure Creme

$2,895 at Morgenthal Frederics

 

“1860 Sun” Amber Havana

$149 at See Eyewear

 

Oscar de la Renta “Twist VII” in blue crystal

$545 at Morgenthal Frederics

 

“55013 Sun” in hot pink

$149 at See Eyewear

 

“Studio 12.1” in shiny silver

$669 at Mykita

 

This article appears in the July 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
Photographs courtesy of companies.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

