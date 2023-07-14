3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A one-bedroom condo in Chevy Chase

Where: 4601 N Park Ave., Chevy Chase

Price: $305,000

This 860 square foot condo comes with one bedroom, one bathroom, a newly renovated kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Chevy Chase, a balcony, and a parking spot. The building also has an indoor pool, fitness center, and sauna.

2

A two-bedroom house in Alexandria

Where: 6548 Braddock Rd., Alexandria

Price: $672,000

This 1,657 square foot Alexandria home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a den, sunroom, and a garage. It sits on almost a half-acre of land, with a heated pool, hot tub, and gazebo.

3

A four-bedroom rowhouse in Logan Circle

Where: 1442 T St., NW

Price: $2,150,000

This 2,942 square foot rowhouse has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a statement-making, three-story staircase that sits in the middle of the home. It also has a patio and a parking spot.