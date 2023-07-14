3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:
1
A one-bedroom condo in Chevy Chase
Where: 4601 N Park Ave., Chevy Chase
Price: $305,000
This 860 square foot condo comes with one bedroom, one bathroom, a newly renovated kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Chevy Chase, a balcony, and a parking spot. The building also has an indoor pool, fitness center, and sauna.
2
A two-bedroom house in Alexandria
Where: 6548 Braddock Rd., Alexandria
Price: $672,000
This 1,657 square foot Alexandria home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a den, sunroom, and a garage. It sits on almost a half-acre of land, with a heated pool, hot tub, and gazebo.
3
A four-bedroom rowhouse in Logan Circle
Where: 1442 T St., NW
Price: $2,150,000
This 2,942 square foot rowhouse has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a statement-making, three-story staircase that sits in the middle of the home. It also has a patio and a parking spot.