PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in June

10

Where: 9616 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls

How much: $4,700,000

This two-acre property comes with a 15,100 square foot estate containing seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, a grand double staircase, a home gym, a theater, a large elevated deck, and a spacious terrace and patio.

9

Where: 7423 Hampden Ln., Bethesda

How much: $4,750,000

This contemporary-style home has five bedrooms, four full baths, two half-baths, a deck, and a screened-in porch with a fireplace. There’s also a pool, a hot tub, and an oversized garage with a Tesla charger.

8

Where: 5045 Overlook Rd., NW

How much: $4,750,000

This six-bedroom, five-and-a-half -bath new build in Spring Valley comes with high ceilings, a recreation room, a gym, a rear patio, and a carriage house.

7

Where: 210 Duke St., Alexandria

How much: $4,885,000

Built in 1787, this Georgian-style townhouse in Old Town is the former home and medical office of George Washington’s personal physician, James Craik. It has five bedrooms; three-and-a-half bathrooms; eight fireplaces; a garden; a backyard swimming pool; and an attached flounder house—aka a slope-roofed structure found in historic districts like Alexandria’s.

6

Where: 6822 Georgetown Pike, McLean

How much: $4,999,900

This six-bedroom Colonial sits on almost two acres and comes with a two-story great room, five fireplaces, a billiards room, a media room, a fitness room, a large lounge area, and a covered terrace.

5

Where: 10300 Conejo Ln., Oakton

How much: $5,400,000

This recently built contemporary home spreads across 13,200 square feet on more than two acres and has six bedrooms and seven-and-half bathrooms. It also comes with floor-to-ceiling windows spanning two stories, multiple skylights, four balconies, a fitness room, a music room, an art room, and a movie theater. You’ll also find a dog-wash room with an elevated bath and a garage with enough space for eight cars.

4

Where: 1157 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean

How much: $5,425,000

Sitting on an acre, this three-level, contemporary-style home has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a wall of windows that spans the entire length of the house, a loft, a wine vault with a tasting room, and enough parking for 20 cars.

3

Where: 2404 Wyoming Ave., NW

How much: $5,795,000

This Kalorama house features seven bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms, an elevator, a home theater, a walk-in wine storage room, and multiple terraces across four stories. You’ll also find a rear garden and a heated pool.

2

Where: 4640 Cathedral Ave., NW

How much: $8,800,000

This recently built Wesley Heights home has six bedrooms, seven full baths, and two half-baths. There’s also floor-to-ceiling windows, an elevator, a steam room and sauna, and a 40-foot-long saltwater pool.

1

Where: 1163 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean

How much: $13,250,000

This sprawling French estate neighbors Hickory Hill, the former Kennedy estate, and features six bedrooms, seven full baths, and three half-baths. It also comes with an elevator, eight fireplaces, a theater room, a billiards room, a room for wrapping gifts, a fitness room, and several terraces. Outside, there’s a courtyard with an antique fountain, an infinity pool with a waterfall, a fire pit, a cabana, and a guest house.

