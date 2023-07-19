Real Estate

PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in June

Including a McLean home that neighbors the former Kennedy estate Hickory Hill.

This estate in McLean was the most expensive property sold in June, at $13.25 million. Photo courtesy of the Yerks Team of Washington Fine Properties.

10

Where: 9616 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls
How much: $4,700,000

This two-acre property comes with a 15,100 square foot estate containing seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, a grand double staircase, a home gym, a theater, a large elevated deck, and a spacious terrace and patio.

9

Photo courtesy of Compass.

Where: 7423 Hampden Ln., Bethesda
How much: $4,750,000

This contemporary-style home has five bedrooms, four full baths, two half-baths, a deck, and a screened-in porch with a fireplace. There’s also a pool, a hot tub, and an oversized garage with a Tesla charger.

8

Photo courtesy of the William Fastow Team of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Where: 5045 Overlook Rd., NW
How much: $4,750,000

This six-bedroom, five-and-a-half -bath new build in Spring Valley comes with high ceilings, a recreation room, a gym, a rear patio, and a carriage house.

7

Photo courtesy of McEnearney Associates.

Where: 210 Duke St., Alexandria
How much: $4,885,000

Built in 1787, this Georgian-style townhouse in Old Town is the former home and medical office of George Washington’s personal physician, James Craik. It has five bedrooms; three-and-a-half bathrooms; eight fireplaces; a garden; a backyard swimming pool; and an attached flounder house—aka a slope-roofed structure found in historic districts like Alexandria’s.

6

Where: 6822 Georgetown Pike, McLean
How much: $4,999,900

This six-bedroom Colonial sits on almost two acres and comes with a two-story great room, five fireplaces, a billiards room, a media room, a fitness room, a large lounge area, and a covered terrace.

5

Photo courtesy of KW Metro Center.

Where: 10300 Conejo Ln., Oakton
How much: $5,400,000

This recently built contemporary home spreads across 13,200 square feet on more than two acres and has six bedrooms and seven-and-half bathrooms. It also comes with floor-to-ceiling windows spanning two stories, multiple skylights, four balconies, a fitness room, a music room, an art room, and a movie theater. You’ll also find a dog-wash room with an elevated bath and a garage with enough space for eight cars.

4

Photo courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Where: 1157 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean
How much: $5,425,000

Sitting on an acre, this three-level, contemporary-style home has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a wall of windows that spans the entire length of the house, a loft, a wine vault with a tasting room, and enough parking for 20 cars.

3

Where: 2404 Wyoming Ave., NW
How much: $5,795,000

This Kalorama house features seven bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms, an elevator, a home theater, a walk-in wine storage room, and multiple terraces across four stories. You’ll also find a rear garden and a heated pool.

2

Photo courtesy of Fleisher Arrowood at Compass.

Where: 4640 Cathedral Ave., NW
How much: $8,800,000

This recently built Wesley Heights home has six bedrooms, seven full baths, and two half-baths. There’s also floor-to-ceiling windows, an elevator, a steam room and sauna, and a 40-foot-long saltwater pool.

1

Photo courtesy of the Yerks Team of Washington Fine Properties.

Where: 1163 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean
How much: $13,250,000

This sprawling French estate neighbors Hickory Hill, the former Kennedy estate, and features six bedrooms, seven full baths, and three half-baths. It also comes with an elevator, eight fireplaces, a theater room, a billiards room, a room for wrapping gifts, a fitness room, and several terraces. Outside, there’s a courtyard with an antique fountain, an infinity pool with a waterfall, a fire pit, a cabana, and a guest house.

Damare Baker
Damare Baker
Research Editor

Before becoming Research Editor, Damare Baker was an Editorial Fellow and Assistant Editor for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

