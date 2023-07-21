3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A one-bedroom condo in Cathedral Heights

Where: 3026 Wisconsin Ave. NW, #103

Price: $275,000

This recently updated Cathedral Heights condo has one bedroom and one bathroom. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The apartment comes with in-unit laundry and the building offers a community park with grills, a rose garden, and picnic tables.

2

A two-bedroom condo in McLean

Where: 1800 Old Meadow Rd., #910, McLean

Price: $699,000

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo has a kitchen customized with Italian cabinetry and quartz countertops. The primary suite has its own walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom, and a balcony. The building has several amenities including pools, a library, a convenience store, and a hair salon.

3

A four-bedroom Bethesda home

Where: 6732 Selkirk Dr., Bethesda

Price: $3,200,000

This Bethesda Mediterranean-style home has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, a recreation room, and a two-car garage. Elsewhere on the six-acre property, there’s a heated pool, a tennis court, and a parking pad with space for 20 cars.