An October Wedding Full of Hexagonal Decor, Jewel Tones, and Family Pups

Lara, an attorney from Reston, and George, a physician from Italy, met on Bumble. She thought he was handsome and had an easygoing charm; he thought she was professional, sophisticated, and sexy. For their first date, they met at a wine bar halfway between their houses, in Occoquan. After nearly two years of dating, George proposed on a hike at the top of Quandary Peak in Breckenridge.

At their October wedding at a private estate in Washington, Virginia, the couple chose a colorful jewel-tone palette with hexagonal design elements to symbolize their blended family, which includes six kids. The six-sided shape was featured at the altar, on the menus, and necklaces worn by the girls. More subtly, bees—and their hexagonal honeycombs—were also part of the decor (and doubled as a nod to their meeting on Bumble.)

The intimate, family-oriented event featured 58 guests, plus the couple’s pups.

For dinner, the newlyweds served chicken breasts, short ribs, three-cheese macaronic and cheese, plus butternut squash, broccolini, fingerling potatoes, and a caesar salad, followed by a selection of desserts that included blondies, brownies, and pecan pie.

The Details

Photography and videography: Anna and Mateo | Venue: Private estate | Planning and design: Jessica Ashley Events | Florist: House of Redman for Sarah Khan Event Styling | Invitations: Kiku Paper Co. | Catering: Wine and Dined | Hairstylist: Salt and Light Hair Co | Makeup Artist: Makeup by Shirin | Bride’s attire: The Bridal Room VA | Groom’s attire: Nordstrom | Bridesmaids’ attire: Lulus | Groomsmen’s attire: Mens Wearhouse | Music: Bryan George Music | Rentals: Something Vintage, Select Event Group, A2Z Music Factory | Signage: Segovia Signatures

