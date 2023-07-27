Six DC Area Restaurant Weeks to Look Forward to This Summer

Restaurant Week, at its best, can be a win-win for eateries and customers—the former gets a bump in customer traffic, the latter can score a rare deal. And restaurants especially need a boost during the dog days of summer. Here are the multi-day restaurant events to look forward in the weeks ahead.

Through July 31

From now through the end of July, support Black-owned restaurants and find deals during the fourth annual Black Restaurant Week (really, half a month). Check out specials at Ben’s Next Door, Matchbox, Oohhs & Aahhs, and Silver Spring’s All Set Restaurant & Bar. Find our other picks here.

August 18 through August 27

For a 10-day period in August, nearly 75 restaurants in several Alexandria neighborhoods are offering set meals for $25, $35, or $45 per person. The slate of participating restaurants ranges from Evening Star Cafe in Del Ray ($45) to the Cajun institution RT’s Restaurant ($35) to Uzbek/Russian spot Rus Uz ($45).

August 28 through September 3

More than 150 restaurants are taking part in the summer edition of DC’s flagship Restaurant Week, where you’ll fine $25 set lunch menus and $40 dinners. Check out fine-dining destinations like Bresca and Gravitas, newcomers like Jiwa Singapura and Josephine, and hotspots like L’Ardente and Caruso’s Grocery. Some places are also offering brunch and pricier dinner options. Find the full list here..

September 4 through September 10

A diverse mix of over two dozen restaurants are joining in on the city of Fairfax’s late-summer Restaurant Week. Find prix fixe menus for $25 (at lunch or brunch) or $40 (for dinner). Cuisines represented include Indian, Jamaican, Japanese, Korean, Mexican, and Peruvian.

September 15 through September 24

This promotion stretches from Ocean City to Cumberland, but many of Maryland’s participating restaurants—offering to-be-announced specials—are clustered in the DC area, including Riverdale Park’s beloved 2Fifty Texas BBQ and Takoma Park’s Cielo Rojo.

September 21 through October 1

Night owls who grouse about DC’s after-hours food options will be satisfied for a brief spell by Dine All Night, an 11-day city program that will keep upwards of 100 restaurants open later than usual (it complements the District’s Art All Night weekend). Registration is still open for restaurants, which will not be required to offer discounts— only to stay open late and “amplify their creativity” with items like special cocktails.