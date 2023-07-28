3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A two-bedroom condo in Brentwood

Where: 1018 Bryant St NE #3

Price: $499,900

This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo has 960 square feet across two levels. The unit is located in a newly constructed building, with an open layout and outdoor space.

2

A new townhouse in Laurel

Where: 276 Alluvium Dr., Laurel

Price: $639,900

This newly built townhouse in Laurel has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms spanning three levels and 2,365 square feet. The home also has a deck and a two-car garage.

3

A five-bedroom Leesburg home

Where: 18498 Barton Creek Pl., Leesburg

Price: $1,399,500

This 6,000 square foot home in Leesburg has five bedrooms (each with a walk-in closet) and four-and-a-half bathrooms. It also features a deck, a patio, and a three-car garage.