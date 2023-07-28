June 7
Global Down Syndrome Foundation AcceptAbility Gala at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill
Michelle Sie Whitten of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, Alex Sessions, musician Gavin DeGraw, and Kyra Phillips of ABC News.
June 8
Capital Jewish Museum Erev Opening Bash
Stuart Zuckerman, museum president Esther Safran Foer, and Albert H. Small Jr.
June 12
The Crossvines ribbon-cutting ceremony
The Montgomery County Revenue Authority’s Keith Miller, NBC4 anchor Jummy Olabanji, and Weller Development’s Marc Weller.
Lacey Faeh, Erin Hill, and Jaycyll Brown.
June 13
The MPA Awards at the Motion Picture Association’s global headquarters
The MPA’s Ben Staub and Renatta Colbert with Congressman Lou Correa.
The MPA’s Carla Sanchez Armas and Karyn Temple, Washington Post movie critic Ann Hornaday, film director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and the MPA’s Charles Rivkin.
Jan van Voorn of the MPA, Keith Murphy of Paramount, the MPA’s Patrick Kilcur, and Canadian ambassador to the US Kirsten Hillman.
June 15
Amazon HQ2 grand opening at Metropolitan Park
The National Landing Business Improvement District’s Tracy Sayegh Gabriel, the Arlington Chamber of Commerce’s Kate Bates, and the Greater Washington Partnership’s Kathy Hollinger.
Amazon’s Brian Huseman, Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, Suzanne S. Youngkin, and Amazon’s Holly Sullivan and John Schoettler.
Giuseppe Lanzone of Peruvian Brothers and Fran Lanzone of Amazon Web Services.
June 13
Philippe Chow grand opening at the Wharf
Merchants Hospitality’s Abraham Merchant and chef Philippe Chow.
Chaka Burgess of Nation Strategies and Cornell Belcher of Brilliant Corners Research & Strategies.
June 25
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Xi Omega Chapter Centennial Jubilee at the Marriott Marquis Washington
The US House Committee on Homeland Security’s Hope Goins, Lockheed Martin’s Erika Marshall, F. Denise Gibson Bailey, and DC Superior Court judge Kendra Briggs.
June 27
Jaleo’s 30th-anniversary celebration at the restaurant’s downtown DC location
Danylo Volynets, Ukrainian ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova, and Patricia Fernández de la Cruz.
Mariano Andrés and Jordi Andrés of José Andrés Group.
This article appears in the August 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
Join the conversation!
Share