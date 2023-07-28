June 7

Global Down Syndrome Foundation AcceptAbility Gala at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill

June 8

Capital Jewish Museum Erev Opening Bash

June 12

The Crossvines ribbon-cutting ceremony

June 13

The MPA Awards at the Motion Picture Association’s global headquarters

June 15

Amazon HQ2 grand opening at Metropolitan Park

June 13

Philippe Chow grand opening at the Wharf

June 25

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Xi Omega Chapter Centennial Jubilee at the Marriott Marquis Washington

June 27

Jaleo’s 30th-anniversary celebration at the restaurant’s downtown DC location

This article appears in the August 2023 issue of Washingtonian.