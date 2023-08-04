Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Condos in Alexandria and Northwest DC, plus a home in Chevy Chase.

Photos courtesy of Blue Skye Media.

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A luxury condo in Alexandria

Photo by Blue Skye Media.
Photo by Blue Skye Media.
Photo by Blue Skye Media.

Where: 6101 Edsall Rd #205, Alexandria

Price: $399,999

This spacious condominium is 1,178 square feet and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless-steel appliances, and quartz fireplace give the unit a modern look. The master bedroom features a private balcony and a walk-in closet.

2

A corner unit in Northwest

Photo courtesy of Thais Austin and Long and Foster.
Photo courtesy of Thais Austin and Long and Foster.
Photo courtesy of Thais Austin and Long and Foster.

Where: 555 Massachusetts Ave, NW, #813

Price: $695,000

This two bedroom, two bathroom condo has a cozy vibe. It’s a newly renovated corner unit with hardwood floors, marble countertops in the kitchen, and a jetted tub in the owner’s suite. The building offers a 24-hour concierge, a pool, and a gym.

3

A five-bedroom in Chevy Chase

 

Photo courtesy of Jeremy Lichtenstein.
Photo courtesy of Jeremy Lichtenstein.
Photo courtesy of Jeremy Lichtenstein.

Where: 4811 Leland St, Chevy Chase

Price: $2,874,000

This home has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms over four levels. The main level has an open floor plan and features a gourmet kitchen (with two ovens), a family room, a powder room, and a private office. Upstairs, the owners’ suite is its own retreat with a sitting area, spa-inspired bathroom, and dual walk-in closets. 

