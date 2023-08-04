3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A luxury condo in Alexandria

Where: 6101 Edsall Rd #205, Alexandria

Price: $399,999

This spacious condominium is 1,178 square feet and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless-steel appliances, and quartz fireplace give the unit a modern look. The master bedroom features a private balcony and a walk-in closet.

2

A corner unit in Northwest

Where: 555 Massachusetts Ave, NW, #813

Price: $695,000

This two bedroom, two bathroom condo has a cozy vibe. It’s a newly renovated corner unit with hardwood floors, marble countertops in the kitchen, and a jetted tub in the owner’s suite. The building offers a 24-hour concierge, a pool, and a gym.

3

A five-bedroom in Chevy Chase

Where: 4811 Leland St, Chevy Chase

Price: $2,874,000

This home has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms over four levels. The main level has an open floor plan and features a gourmet kitchen (with two ovens), a family room, a powder room, and a private office. Upstairs, the owners’ suite is its own retreat with a sitting area, spa-inspired bathroom, and dual walk-in closets.