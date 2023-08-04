Weddings

PHOTOS: Inside the DC Wedding of Politico’s Daniel Lippman and Artist Sophia Narrett

The pair married at the Willard InterContinental on July 22

Written by
Published on
Photographs by Kyla Jeanette Photography

Daniel Lippman, White House and Washington reporter for Politico and former co-author of Playbook, and Sophia Narrett, an artist who shows with Kohn Gallery and Perrotin, married last month at the Willard InterContinental in Washington, DC, in front of 170 guests. 

The pair were introduced by a mutual friend at writer Shadi Hamid’s rooftop birthday party in the fall of 2021. For their first date, they had dinner at Annabelle, and then, they say, Daniel surprised Sophia by inviting her to see his cousin JJ Mitchell’s band, the Overcoats, perform at Black Cat that night. Ten months later, in July 2022, Daniel popped the question on the beach in the Bahamas, where the pair were vacationing.

Daniel’s favorite moment of the day was the first look: “I cried when I saw how beautiful Sophia was . . . and how amazing she looked in her wedding dress,” he says. “I was overcome with emotion during that moment of seeing my bride and thinking about our future and our lives together. I also loved signing the Ketubah that Sophia had painted. It was very meaningful to share that with our families.” Of her favorite moment, Sophia says: “I will always remember the starting notes of Erev Shel Shoshanim, played by Cherry Blossom Strings, as my parents and I stood at the start of the aisle and I saw Daniel waiting for me. Walking towards Daniel, and beginning our ceremony by circling him, were such incredible experiences. I remember pausing once between circles and soaking in the magic of the moment.”

See some of the photos from their big day below.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

