A New Ikea Opens Today in Pentagon City. It Might Not Be What You Expect.

Today, Arlington (ahem, Pentagon City), is getting its own Ikea. However, the Scandinavian brand’s new shop offers a different experience than the behemoth stores in College Park and Woodbridge.

The 5,012-square-foot spot is a “plan and order point” (a.k.a. showroom) where customers can browse the various room setups or, if you book an appointment, get design consultation services for kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom design. Look for inspo without fear of impulse buys: There’s no on-site stock, and everything is ordered for delivery, so you won’t walk out with anything except for ideas.

You might also leave with a longing for Swedish treats: Sorry, meatball lovers, but this mini Ikea does not serve snacks.

The Pentagon City Ikea is located at 1201 S Hayes St., in the Pentagon Centre shopping center between the Bubbles and the California Pizza Kitchen. The store is open 11 AM to 7 PM daily.

