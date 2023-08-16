PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in July

10

Where: 5120 Wessling Ln., Bethesda

How much: $4,000,000

This 6,710 square foot, Colonial-style house has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-baths, a home gym, and a theater with a built-in projector. There’s also a heated screened-in porch with an outdoor kitchen, a flagstone terrace with a gas fire pit, and a landscaped yard with a play set.

9

Where: 39881 Snickersville Tpke., Middleburg

How much: $4,100,000

A large part of this price tag is for the 79-acre property, known as Spring Glade. But it also comes with a French Country-style abode containing four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half-baths across 1,913 square feet. You’ll also find five fireplaces and a flagstone terrace with views of a lake and surrounding forests, plus a pool and a two-bedroom guest house.

8

Where: 3025 P St., NW

How much: $4,200,000

Surrounded by walled gardens, this six-bedroom Federal-style townhouse in Georgetown was built in 1825 and has five-and-a-half bathrooms, four fireplaces, 4,013 square feet, and an in-ground, heated saltwater pool.

7

Where: 9000 Durham Dr., Potomac

How much: $4,300,000

This French-style estate spreads across 11,200 square feet on more than four acres in Potomac and has six bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms. Other features of the home include a two-story foyer with a domed skylight, an elevator, two staircases, a sunlit conservatory, a wine cellar, and a sauna. You’ll also find a heated pool with a built-in spa, a pool house with a studio apartment on the lower level, two verandas, a flower garden and a vegetable garden, a tennis court, a converted stable, a dog run, and enough parking for 13 cars.

6

Where: 5537 Hawthorne Pl., NW

How much: $4,300,000

This four-level, traditional-style home in Kent was built last year and has six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, 4,770 square feet, an elevator, three fireplaces, a large covered porch, a heated swimming pool, a pool house, and a terrace with a built-in gas grill and fire pit.

5

Where: 7027 Longwood Dr., Bethesda

How much: $4,995,000

This newly constructed, transitional-style home comes with five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, 7,861 square feet, multiple patios, and a screened-in porch with a fireplace.

4

Where: 8334 Alvord St., McLean

How much: $5,500,000

This French-style home has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two half-baths, over 13,200 square feet, an elevator, and a flagstone terrace. The 1.2-acre property also comes with a formal English garden, a bronze fountain, a 53-foot-long pool, a pool house, and a croquet lawn.

3

Where: 5017 Upton St., NW

How much: $5,950,000

This Spring Valley new build has six bedrooms, five full baths, and three half-baths across 8,385 square feet. The three-level, transitional-style home also comes with an elevator, a fitness room, a screened-in loggia, an outdoor terrace, and a rear garden.

2

Where: 4948 Lowell St., NW

How much: $6,400,000

This 8,062 square foot, traditional home in the Palisades neighborhood comes with five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a sunroom, a recreation room, a wine room, two terraces, an outdoor kitchen, a garden, an oversized three-car garage, and backyard with a play area.

1

Where: 1015 Basil Rd., McLean

How much: $7,000,000

This 14,000 square foot, Georgian-style manor resides on almost an acre of land and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and five half-baths. It also features high ceilings, five fireplaces, an elevator, a gym, a theater, and a three-car garage.

