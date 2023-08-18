3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A two-bedroom condo in McLean

Where: 1504 Lincoln Way, #218, McLean

Price: $385,000

This McLean condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms across 969 square feet. It also comes with a covered balcony and two parking spaces, and has access to communal amenities like a fitness room, a pool, and a car-wash station.

2

A two-bedroom penthouse in Adams Morgan

Where: 2410 17th St., NW, #303

Price: $855,000

This loft-style penthouse has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,015 square feet. It also has two-story windows, a balcony, a 400-square-foot terrace with views of the Washington Monument, and a parking spot.

3

A six-bedroom home in Bethesda

Where: 5300 Briley Pl., Bethesda

Price: $1,950,000

This three-level home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms across 4,100 square feet. Plus, you’ll also find a finished basement, a one-car garage, a wrap-around porch, and a flagstone patio.