A Gut Renovation Turned This Capitol Hill Rowhouse Into a European-Inspired Escape

When Meaghan Smith started looking for a Capitol Hill fixer-upper in 2018, she came across a 1909 Federal-style rowhouse in an estate sale. At the time, plants were growing through the brick walls, and the kitchen ceiling was held up by two-by-fours. “But as soon as I walked in, I began imagining what it could be,” says Smith of the three-story house, which has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and 1,944 square feet of space.

She purchased the home and spent two years renovating it, and finally moved in in 2020. The now 40-year-old, who works in healthcare communications and also does interior design consulting, lived there for several years with her rotating line-up of foster dogs. She recently decided to list the home, and it’s currently on the market for $1,099,000.

Here, we take a look at the home Smith created on Capitol Hill and talk about finding inspiration while traveling in Europe and tackling gut renovations:

What was your inspiration for the home’s aesthetic?

I tried to let the style of the house guide me as much as possible, honoring the history by preserving or recreating original architectural elements like doors, tile, and hardware, and then mixing in fresher elements with furniture and accessories.

French architect Joseph Dirand was a major inspiration for the kitchen, and I’ve always admired the restrained, elegant palette of interior designer Jake Arnold.

During a trip to Europe, I was inspired to rework the plan for the primary suite, which originally included a smaller bathroom and a small reach-in closet. But after seeing and using so many built-in wardrobes during the trip, I rearranged things to create a European style built-in that created the space for the true spa bathroom I wanted.

What’s the biggest splurge you purchased for your home?

The Calacatta gold-honed marble in the kitchen. I immediately fell in love with this slab of marble and used it throughout the kitchen. When paired with the alabaster inset cabinets, they create a creamy glow.

What’s the best deal you’ve scored for your home?

After hunting for months and months, I found this marble mantel pulled from a Victorian rowhouse in another part of the city. I begged the owner of the salvage shop to hold it for me. It creates a much-needed focal point on what would have otherwise been a bare wall. It’s paired with a vintage mirror and an antler I found on a trip to Montana when I was working for a senator from the state.

What renovations did you do to the home?

This was a complete gut renovation. I basically built a house within the existing brick walls, redesigning the floor plan, moving the stairs, upgrading all the systems, creating another usable level, and adding three bathrooms. At one point, the back wall of the house was totally open while a Bobcat excavator dug up the basement.

What DIYs did you do in the home?

The vestibule door is original to the house and was a very dark brown. I hand-stripped it myself to lighten it and modernized it with Emtek hardware. I also couldn’t find the exact brick I wanted for the living room mantel’s backsplash, so I did a paint wash on some basic brick tiles.

What’s your favorite part of the house?

Something that’s not even in the home, but feels ever-present: a massive old oak tree taller than the house that envelopes the windows. It creates this magical feeling of waking up in a treehouse, and, when you’re in the primary bath, it’s like having an outdoor shower in the city.

What’s your favorite item in your home?

I really should say something that’s sentimental or beautiful, but the truth is it’s my espresso machine. I designed a special cupboard to serve as an espresso station, and every day when I open the doors, it brings me happiness.

What’s your favorite thing to do in your home?

Host dinner parties. If they’re small, I light candles and use the dining nook inside; for a bigger group, the backyard is lovely.

Who would your top-three dream guests be for a dinner party?

Françoise Gilot. I have a signed, limited-edition print of one of her paintings that was handed down from my father; I remember it hanging throughout my childhood. She was an accomplished painter with an amazing perspective who lived life on her own terms and also happened to be married to Pablo Picasso and Jonas Salk, who developed the polio vaccine.

Real estate and design personality Jeff Lewis because he is hilarious, and I would love to hear all his renovation stories.

And, of course, Martha Stewart, so she can tell me everything I need to do better at my next dinner party.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

