Weddings

Hotel Washington’s Rooftop Was the Perfect Backdrop for These Wedding Portraits

The wedding theme was colorful, modern glam.

Written by
Photographed by Mason Photography

Lauren, a producer at NPR, and Benjamin, campaign director at JewishColorado hit it off after meeting on a dating app called the League. About a year after a spark-filled first date, Ben proposed on a snowboarding trip in British Columbia.

Their colorful, modern glam wedding in October 2021 took full advantage of the colorful, modern glam look of Hotel Washington, with its rooftop bar Vue serving as the perfect spot for the couple’s portraits. The color scheme included jewel tones in deep emerald greens, purples, pinks, and burgundy—highlighted by Lauren’s bouquet of purple and eggplant calla lilies, burgundy dahlias, and other rich blooms. Both the escort wall and the chuppah were framed with Cherry Blossoms as a nod to DC—where the Denver-dwelling pair met and fell in love.

The pair say they wanted to wedding to be a party, and in addition to an energetic band, a confetti cannon that went off during the hora (a surprise, courtesy of Lauren’s parents) set that tone.

See the details day below.

 

The Details

Photographer: Adam Mason Photography

Venue: Hotel Washington

Planning and design: IMPACT Collective

Florist: Edge Floral Event Designers

Invitations: Minted.com

Cake: Fancy Cakes Bakery

Hair and makeup: Best Face Artists

Bride’s attire: Maggie Sottero

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: Indochino (custom suit); Knotty Tie (custom pocket squares)

Bridesmaids’ attire: Revelry

Music: Onyx Band (reception); Tim Carolla Jr. (ceremony)

Ketubah: The Delicate Brush

 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

