Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Condos in Alexandria and Logan Circle, plus a home in North Bethesda.

Written by
| Published on

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A two-bedroom condo in Alexandria

Photograph by Adrian Arias.
Photograph by Adrian Arias.
Photograph by Adrian Arias.
Photograph by Adrian Arias.

Where: 1724 Kingsgate Ct., #302, Alexandria
Price: $484,900

This 1,257-square foot, two-story condo has two bedrooms, each with their own en-suite, plus an additional half bath. The main level boasts a colorful modern kitchen, gas fireplace, and private covered balcony.

2

A Logan Circle condo

Photograph by David Pipkin.
Photograph by David Pipkin.
Photograph by David Pipkin.
Photograph by David Pipkin.

Where: 1515 15th St., NW, #217
Price: $630,000

At 852 square feet, this open floor plan unit offers one bedroom and one bathroom. The high ceilings and large windows provide neighborhood views from the lofted upstairs suite. Amenities include a walk-in shower and walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, and access to the building’s fitness center.

3

 A five-bedroom in North Bethesda

Photograph by David Pipkin.
Photograph by David Pipkin.
Photograph by David Pipkin.
Photograph by David Pipkin.

Where: 11230 Huntover Dr., North Bethesda
Price: $3,295,000

This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath residence includes 6,052 square feet, white oak hardwood floors, a butler’s pantry, and a three-car garage. Outside on the half-acre lot, you’ll find a terrace, private bocce court, and a screened porch with a gas fireplace.

More:
Brooke Spach
Brooke Spach
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day