3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A two-bedroom condo in Alexandria

Where: 1724 Kingsgate Ct., #302, Alexandria

Price: $484,900

This 1,257-square foot, two-story condo has two bedrooms, each with their own en-suite, plus an additional half bath. The main level boasts a colorful modern kitchen, gas fireplace, and private covered balcony.

2

A Logan Circle condo

Where: 1515 15th St., NW, #217

Price: $630,000

At 852 square feet, this open floor plan unit offers one bedroom and one bathroom. The high ceilings and large windows provide neighborhood views from the lofted upstairs suite. Amenities include a walk-in shower and walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, and access to the building’s fitness center.

3

A five-bedroom in North Bethesda

Where: 11230 Huntover Dr., North Bethesda

Price: $3,295,000

This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath residence includes 6,052 square feet, white oak hardwood floors, a butler’s pantry, and a three-car garage. Outside on the half-acre lot, you’ll find a terrace, private bocce court, and a screened porch with a gas fireplace.