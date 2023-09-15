10 Ways to Celebrate Latine Heritage Month Around DC

Celebrate Latine culture September 15 through October 15 with these parties, exhibits, and events.

Sobre Una Mujer at OAS’s Art Museum of the Americas

201 18th St., NW.

Open now through Sunday, October 8

This contemporary photo exhibit—its title translates to “About a Woman”—showcases the work of over 30 women from across the Americas. Free.

The parade starts at Seventh St. and Constitution Ave., NW.

Saturday, September 23 and Sunday September 24 | 1-4 PM

Revel in the sounds and sights along Constitution Avenue as each Latin American country proudly displays its culture. Expect hats accented with rainbow feathers, hand-painted masks, sequined costumes, and elaborate choreography. Pro tip: Bring a folding chair, and plenty of water and snacks if you plan on watching the whole parade. Free.

Latin American Film Festival at AFI Silver

8633 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring.

Thursday, September 21 to Thursday, October 12

Check out the latest films coming out of Latin America at this annual film festival in Silver Spring. Choose from over 40 award-winning movies from both up and coming and established filmmakers–including Pablo Larraín and Pedro Almodóvar. $15 per ticket and $200 festival pass.

Friday, September 29 | 9 PM

Learn about an important piece of DC’s Latine history with this documentary, which focuses on the 1991 protest that happened in Mount Pleasant after police shot and killed a young Salvadoran man. Watch it on YouTube and the World Channel.

First Gen Book Talk by Alejandra Campoverdi at Politics & Prose

5015 Connecticut Ave., NW.

Monday, September 18 | 7 PM

Former Obama White House aide Alejandra Campoverdi recounts her career and her upbringing as a Mexican-American daughter raised by a single immigrant mother. She’ll be in conversation with the Washington Post‘s Silvia Foster-Frau. Free.

Plantains and Our Becoming Book Talk by Melania Luisa Marte at East City Bookshop

645 Pennsylvania Ave., SE.

Tuesday, September 19 | 7 PM

Dominican poet Melania Luisa Marte will talk about her collection of poems on identity, culture, home, and belonging, exploring topics like what it means to be Afro-Latina. Free.

Casta’s Havana Nights at La Cosecha

1280 Fourth St., NE.

Saturday, September 30 | 10 PM

The popular late night parties at Casta’s in West End were eliminated earlier this year. But the event will be resurrected for one night at a new location: La Cosecha food hall. Expect DC’s top Latine DJs: DJ Vania, Jason Medina, and Marcio Carvalho. Get one-hour access to an open bar with your $30 ticket.

Adobo: A Central American Day Party at The Bullpen DC

1201 Half St., SE.

Saturday, September 16 | 2 – 10 PM

Say goodbye to summer with one last day party. If you’ve never been to an Adobo event, expect a unique blend of Afro-beats, Go-Go, Reggaeton, Bachata, Dembow, and more. Not Latine? That’s okay. Adobo prides itself in attracting a diverse crowd of partygoers. If you love to dance, this event is for you. Entry is $30.

Salina Estitties (RuPaul Drag Race) at Pitchers DC

2317 18th St., NW.

Wednesday, September 20 | 9 PM

Meet former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Salina Estitties and watch her strut the stage at Pitchers in Adams Morgan. Free.

Sobremesa con NMAL: Nuestra Cocina at La Cosecha

1280 Fourth St., NE.

Friday, October 6 | 7 -11 PM

Celebrate with food, drinks, and music at La Cosecha. The evening includes a discussion between local Latine restaurant entrepreneurs, a cooking demonstration, and tunes by popular Latine entertainer DJ Pedro Night. Free.