Real Estate

Bradley Beal Is Selling His Bethesda Estate for $10 Million

The former Washington Wizards guard's home sits on two acres with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by HDBros.

Former Washington Wizards player Bradley Beal is listing his Bethesda estate for $10 million. Earlier this year, the guard was traded to the Phoenix Suns after over a decade with the Wizards.

The six-bed, nine-bath home has 13,482 square feet and is being listed by Jill Schwartz and Andres Serafini of RLAH @properties.

The chateau-style home is full of glam touches: think lots of black accents, hand-laid Italian mosaic tile in the foyer, a chef’s kitchen, huge walk-in closets, and heated tile floors. The house also comes with a fitness center and arcade room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that overlook the indoor basketball court, which is a regulation half-court.

Outside on the two-acre property, you’ll find a full-sized tennis court with stadium lighting, a heated swimming pool, a pool house with a cabana and outdoor kitchen, and a fire pit.

Beal originally purchased the home in in 2019 for $7.8 million, according to property records. He sold his previous McLean home to &pizza founder Steve Salis for $3.5 million in 2020, as reported by Washington Business Journal.

Take a look at the house:

Photograph by Raul Rivero.
Photograph by Raul Rivero.
Photograph by Raul Rivero.
Photograph by Raul Rivero.
Photograph by Raul Rivero.
Photograph by Raul Rivero.
Photograph by Raul Rivero.
Photograph by Raul Rivero.
Photograph by Raul Rivero.
Photograph by Raul Rivero.
Photograph by Raul Rivero.
Photograph by Raul Rivero.

 

Photograph by Raul Rivero.
Photograph by Raul Rivero.
Photograph by HDBros.

More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Home & Features Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She’s written for The Washington Post, Garden & Gun, Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Del Ray.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day