Bradley Beal Is Selling His Bethesda Estate for $10 Million

Former Washington Wizards player Bradley Beal is listing his Bethesda estate for $10 million. Earlier this year, the guard was traded to the Phoenix Suns after over a decade with the Wizards.

The six-bed, nine-bath home has 13,482 square feet and is being listed by Jill Schwartz and Andres Serafini of RLAH @properties.

The chateau-style home is full of glam touches: think lots of black accents, hand-laid Italian mosaic tile in the foyer, a chef’s kitchen, huge walk-in closets, and heated tile floors. The house also comes with a fitness center and arcade room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that overlook the indoor basketball court, which is a regulation half-court.

Outside on the two-acre property, you’ll find a full-sized tennis court with stadium lighting, a heated swimming pool, a pool house with a cabana and outdoor kitchen, and a fire pit.

Beal originally purchased the home in in 2019 for $7.8 million, according to property records. He sold his previous McLean home to &pizza founder Steve Salis for $3.5 million in 2020, as reported by Washington Business Journal.

Take a look at the house:

