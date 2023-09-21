7 New Brunch Spots to Try Around DC This Weekend

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



20 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Knead Hospitality’s Wharf bistro now has a Capitol Hill twin that opens early—7 AM on for breakfast on weekends (brunch starts at 11 AM) and 6:30 AM during the week. The menu hews closely to classic French dishes: to start, get a pastry basket or salade Lyonnaise, then move on to pain perdu (French toast) or a croque madame.

2854 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

A tropical, Miami-esque bar—complete with pink cursive neon quotes like “too glam to give a damn”—took over this sprawling Clarendon rooftop last month, Its brunch menu swerves from island fare like jerk chicken and waffles to treats like PB&J French toast, and there’s a long cocktail list, including an unlimited 25-cent mimosa special (with the purchase of an entrée).

1900 N St., NW

The Dupont location of this all-day Cuban cafe chain recently announced a seasonal-produce-based brunch collaboration with FRESHFARM, the nonprofit that runs several area farmers markets. Find dishes like ropa vieja hash made with local sweet potatoes and French toast topped with local apple compote through November. The restaurant will also hold cooking demonstrations at the Dupont Circle FRESHFARM Market on Sunday, October 8 and Sunday, November 9.

655 Water St., SW

The Latin American poolside eatery at the Wharf’s year-old Pendry hotel just added brunch, with alfajores-inspired pancakes, huevos rancheros, and ceviche. You’ll also find a $60 set menu option that includes tableside guacamole and bottomless sangria.

1423 P St., NW

The new owners of this Logan Circle eatery just introduced a wild concept: bottomless brunch, all day, every day. For $22, you endless mimosas and bloody Marys. The menu ranges from ginger calamari and an Old Bay wedge salad to bagels with lox, fried-chicken benedict, and burgers.

1522 Wisconsin Ave., NW

One of Georgetown’s best restaurants is recasting its brunch as weekend lunch and adjusting its menu accordingly. You won’t find run-of-the-mill eggy fare here. Instead, pick from dishes like zucchini bread with shishito cream, pork milanese with yuzu kosho and brown butter, and Parisian gnocchi with guanciale. A selection of daytime cocktails includes several low- and no-alcohol drinks.

2002 Fenwick St., NE

This five-month old Ivy City dining room fuses Lebanese and Mexican cooking—and now offers a weekend brunch menu with shareable tequila-and-arak spritzes and small plates like a fattoush tostada and hummus with avocado and chile de arbol. Larger dishes include shakshuka and a falafel torta.