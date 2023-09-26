News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past August and September

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby with BIG3 basketball league founder Ice Cube at the 2023 BIG3 Celebrity Game VIP welcome reception at a private residence on August 18.
August 9

Lego Discovery Center Washington, D.C., grand opening at Springfield Town Center

Joseph Coradino of PREIT, Fairfax County Franconia District supervisor Rodney Lusk, Lego Ninjago character Kai, and Therese Alvich, general manager of Lego Discovery Center Washington, D.C.

 

August 11

National Book Festival opening celebration at the Library of Congress

Library of Congress chief communications officer Roswell Encina; Jason Broughton, director of the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled; former NFL player and author R.K. Russell; and Corey O’Brien.
Festival co-chair David Rubenstein, Caryn Zucker, and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.
Authors Jesmyn Ward, George Saunders, and Meg Medina with poet Joy Harjo.

 

August 12

Moonrise Festival at Pimlico Race Course

Alycia Donnelly, DJ Malaa, and SHKR founder Rochelle Julich.
Moonrise Festival founder Pete Kalamoutsos (center) with Loud Luxury’s Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace.
Felix Dowuona of Micro Focus, Red Bull’s Brendan Markham, and Collin McCune of a16z Crypto.

 

August 17

 “Beyond Granite: Pulling Together” exhibition opening reception at 1700 Penn

Artists Ashon T. Crawley, Wendy Red Star, Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, and Derrick Adams.
“Beyond Granite” co-curators Salamishah Tillet and Paul Farber, the Trust for the National Mall’s Teresa Durkin, and National Mall and Memorial Parks superintendent Jeff Reinbold.
National Museum of African American History & Culture director Kevin Young, opera singer Simone Brown, and CBS Sunday Morning contributor Faith Salie.

 

August 18

2023 BIG3 Celebrity Game VIP welcome reception at a private residence

Idol Roc’s Steven Ferraro and former NFL star Vernon Davis.

 

August 19

The Family Reunion Block Party at Salamander Middleburg

Fox 5 anchor Marissa Mitchell with chefs Kwame Onwuachi, Shorne Benjamin, and Peter Prime.
Front row, Virginia and Vida Ali of Ben’s Chili Bowl; back row, Liljenquist & Beckstead’s Sherrie Beckstead, Salamander Hotels & Resorts owner Sheila Johnson, and the Jackie Robinson Foundation’s Della Britton.
Chef Tonya Thomas, author Jessica B. Harris, chef David Thomas, and chef Carla Hall.

 

September 7

Cirque du Soleil Echo US premiere at Lerner Town Square

Echo director Mukhtar Omar Sharif Mukhtar, Swatchroom’s Maggie O’Neill, and DC United players Mateusz Klich and Christian Benteke

This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

