August 9
Lego Discovery Center Washington, D.C., grand opening at Springfield Town Center
August 11
National Book Festival opening celebration at the Library of Congress
August 12
Moonrise Festival at Pimlico Race Course
August 17
“Beyond Granite: Pulling Together” exhibition opening reception at 1700 Penn
August 18
2023 BIG3 Celebrity Game VIP welcome reception at a private residence
August 19
The Family Reunion Block Party at Salamander Middleburg
September 7
Cirque du Soleil Echo US premiere at Lerner Town Square
