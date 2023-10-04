7 Scream-Worthy Haunted Houses and Trails Near DC

There’s nothing like a good fright to get you in the Halloween spirit. Prepare to be scared as you wander darkened forest trails and come face-to-face with nightmarish creatures at these DC-area haunts:

19120 Martinsburg Rd., Dickerson

Multiple macabre experiences await at this Maryland attraction, starting with a creepy carnival at the free-to-enter Markoff’s Midway. From there, venture along the mile-long haunted trail, winding through several gruesome sets and scenes ranging from vampires to killer clowns to bloodthirsty butchers. Or take a wagon ride to Onslaught Mills, the zombie-ridden town and immersive haunt at the edge of the property. A blindfolded corn maze experience will debut this season but dates have not yet been announced. Details: September 29 to October 31. Free to $50.

4501 Olney Laytonsville Rd., Olney

This year’s Super Screams Haunted Trail combines the Trail of Terror, a camp-themed trail, and the Slaughterhouse Factory into one terrifying ticketed experience. Venture through the forest to find more than 29 haunted houses, navigate the stomach-turning slaughterhouse, and explore the newest attraction, Camp Fear, where a group of 20-somethings met their grizzly fates. Plus, stick around in Carnival Town to play ghoulish games like Lizzie Borden ax-throwing. Details: September 23 to October 31. $54.

935 Fairlawn Ave., Laurel

A 28,000-square-foot haunted house, escape rooms, and paranormal activity occupy this abandoned movie theater complex. Face murderous film characters, horror movie-themed escape rooms, and—perhaps—actual spirits during ghost tours at the allegedly haunted site. Details: September 22 to November 4. $30 to $90.

15621 Braddock Rd., Centreville

Prepare for frights around every corner of Cornightmare, a haunted corn maze. There’s also a half-mile trail through a haunted forest, a spooky hayride, and festive activities throughout the farm. Don’t miss the apple cider donuts, PSLs, and hot cider for a comforting treat. Details: Fridays and Saturdays, September 22 to November 4. $30 to $40.

13710 Central Ave., Bowie

Between towering roller coasters and ghouls, ghosts, and zombies, there’ll be no shortage of screams during Fright Fest. Meet the creepy characters at scream zones throughout the park, experience rides in total darkness, and face your fears in five themed haunted houses. Details: Weekends, September 16 to October 29. From $70.

21100 Dulles Town Cir., Dulles

Step right up and brave mirror mazes, psycho clowns, and masked murderers at The Funhouse. This killer carnival is indoors at Dulles Town Center, making the haunt a great outing for a rainy weekend. Details: Weekends, October 6 through November 4. Tickets start at $20.

9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton

Celebrate this haunted trail’s 10th season and take part in frights throughout the site’s historic buildings. Calm your nerves with specialty themed cocktails, and shake your bones to free live music each Friday and Saturday, plus Halloween night. Details: Weekends, October 6 to October 31. $30.