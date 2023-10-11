9 Fun Halloween Parties Happening Around DC

Celebrate Halloween with dance parties, costume contests, and spooky drink specials at these ghoulish gatherings.

13 Nights of Halloween at Wunder Garten

1101 First St., NE

When: October 19 through October 31 from 6 PM to 10:30 PM

What: The beer garden is transforming into a Halloween destination for 13 nights of costume contests, scary movie screenings, and spooky games. Parties include a Hallo-Queen Pride Night on Thursday, October 26 and a freaky Monster Ball on Saturday, October 28 intended to spook.

Witches Halloween Party at Dew Drop Inn

2801 8th St. NE

When: October 27 from 7 PM to closing

What: Lean into the occult at this witchy fête. Experience a pagan Samhain ritual, enter a raffle for spooky prizes, and get tarot and astrology readings. Don your most magical look for the free event.

Artloween Bash

1811 14th St. NW

When: October 27 from 8 PM to 12 AM

What: This artsy Halloween bash at music venue Black Cat calls for creative costumes. Check out a “creepy art exhibit,” enter a raffle for Halloween prizes, and get dancing during a DJ set. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event.

Throw Social’s Halloween Monster Bash

1401 Okie St. NE

When: October 28 through October 31 starting at 11:30 AM

What: Kick off Halloweekend with a dance party on Saturday, October 28 featuring a costume contest and spooky-themed cocktails ($20 cover charge starting at 9 PM.) The venue is hosting a Halloween drag brunch the next day, plus another costume competition.

Abbondanza! A (Halloween) Natural Wine Party

3120 Georgia Ave., NW

When: October 28 from 12 PM to 1 PM for VIP hour, 1 PM to 4 PM general entry

What: Meet in Sonny Pizza’s backyard garden for unlimited pours of natural local wines paired with pizza and charcuterie. Costume contest winners earn additional bottles of booze or a wine club membership. Tickets start at $65.

Hi Lawn’s Halloween Party

1309 5th St., NE

When: October 28 from 5 PM to 10 PM

What: Get ready to monster mash at this party at Hi Lawn, where throwback music from ’90s band Uncle Jesse starts at 7 PM. Beyond the band, sip on speciality drinks and participate in a costume competition on the Union Market rooftop. Tickets are $5.

Boos, Booze, and Brews Halloween Bash

640 Rhode Island Ave. NE

When: October 28 from 7 PM to 12 AM

What: Dance to DJ sets, enjoy drink specials, and show off your costume at Metrobar’s free party in Brentwood. Partygoers can also give an optional donation to the DC Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Nightmare in Navy Yard

700 M St. SE

When: October 28 at 8:30 PM

What: Party with creepy animatronics at Navy Yard event space Capital Turnaround. The venue is throwing a Halloween bash with fog rolling between food trucks, two dance floors, an open bar, and more than 50 mechatronic puppets. Tickets start at $50.

Masquerade at the Haunted Hotel

2650 Virginia Ave. NW

When: October 28 from 8 PM to 2 AM October 29

What: Head to the Watergate Hotel for a masquerade party with Halloween-themed cocktails and DJ sets. Don’t forget to bring a mask or dress up for the costume competition. Tickets start at $30.

