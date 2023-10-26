Magazine Issues

November 2023: Top Doctors

Take a peek inside the November issue on newsstands now.

Written by | Published on
Photographs by Leandra Brown.

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

Buy a Single Issue
Subscribe

Or Manage My Subscription

FEATURES

Proposal Madness

Photo-illustration By CJ Burton.

Elaborate ruses. Ballooning budgets. Engagement planners. Driven by a desire to impress on social media, popping the question is becoming a shock-and-awe spectacle. By Daniella Byck and Mimi Montgomery.

 

The Great Beagle Rescue

These beagles were among roughly 4,000 rescued from the Envigo research facility in Virginia last year–the largest rescue in the history of the Humane Society of the United States. They’re also among those that have found new homes in the DC area. Photograph by Evy Mages .

A year after 4,000 dogs were saved from a Virginia research facility, many are thriving­–and so are their adoptive parents. By Andrew Beaujon and Daniella Byck.

 

Burgundy, Gold, and Black

Collages photographed by Magdalena Papaioannou. Photographs in collages courtesy of Laverne Johnson, Brenda Mosley, Viola Hubbard, and WFTCAA.

A half century ago, a local group of women worked to desegregate the Washington NFL team’s cheerleading squad. Their story has largely been overlooked–until now. By Luke Mullins.

 

Care Package

Illustration by Arsh Raziuddin.

Amid the trappings of a luxury resort, the Greenbrier executive health exam offers a costly–and controversial–way to detect problems. Our anxious writer checked in for a checkup. By Sylvie McNamara.

 

Top Doctors 2023

Photographs by Leandra Brown.

More than 2,000 of the region’s best physicians, chosen by their peers. Did your doctor make the list? By Washingtonian Staff.

 

CAPITAL COMMENT

Photograph by Magdalena Papaioannou.

Hot Sauce: A Washington chef tries McDonald’s new “mambo” sauce. By Jessica Sidman.

Wait, Isn’t That Texas?: Comically inaccurate DC guidebooks are for sale. By Jessica Sidman.

What Will Doolittle Do?: Nats star Sean Doolittle is retiring, but he’s not leaving town. By Luke Mullins.

 

WHERE & WHEN

Top left to right: Photograph of Kishi Bashi courtesy of Omoiyari-LLC; Doja Cat by Jacob Webster; Bouncing off the Walls by Daniel Schwartz; Leigh sculpture by Timothy Schenck, Courtesy of Matthew Marks Gallery; Dorrance Dance by Christopher Dugga; Air Play by Nikola Milatovic.

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

 

IQ

Liza Mundy. Photograph by Magdalena Papaioannou.

Female Agency: A book explores how women have long been an essential part of the CIA. By Sylvie McNamara. 

DC’s Death Chair: The creepy old device has been in storage for years. With a new DC Archives building in the works, could that change? By Rob Brunner.

 

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

’Tis the season for a holiday getaway. Read about hotels and resorts with festive adornments, such as this glitzy tree at the Jefferson in Richmond. Photograph courtesy of Jefferson Hotel.

Deck the Halls: Nearby hotels that go all out for Christmas with elaborate decor and holiday fun. By Daniella Byck and Amy Moeller.

For the Record: Spend a day sifting through new and used albums at these shops to build your vinyl collection. By Pat Padua.

Past Time: New vintage-inspired watches offer timeless appeal. By Amy Moeller.

 

TASTE

Find this birria grilled cheese at the new Baker’s Daughter in Georgetown. Photograph of grilled cheese by Max Glover.

Feel-Good Food: Cozy up with our critic’s 12 favorite fall dishes. By Ann Limpert.

Set the Alarm for Midnight!: How to land a white-hot table in the age of Resy. By Jessica Sidman.

Off the Eaten Path: Plan travel around food? Book a trip with a chef. By Nevin Martell.

Consider the Oyster Can: Highlights from the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s collection. By Nevin Martell.

 

HOME

A guide to the newest spots in Georgetown. Photograph by Magdalena Papaioannou.

Going Glam: These are no ordinary closets. Three local projects go full luxury. By Mimi Montgomery.

The Briefing: Georgetown: Grab drinks, have dinner, or take in some local history at these new offerings in the Northwest DC enclave. By Ike Allen, Malcolm Ferguson, and Amy Moeller.

Off the Market: The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

 

As a child, Asamoah vowed to work to improve Black people’s lives. She’s seen here in 2019 on the day California’s governor signed the CROWN Act, banning racial discrimination based on natural hair. Photograph courtesy of Adjoa B. Asamoah.

Racial-equality advocate Adjoa B. Asamoah on a childhood trip that shaped her. By Damare Baker.

More:

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day