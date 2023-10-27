September 11
Monday Night Football celebration at NCTA headquarters
September 12
Martin’s Tavern 90th-anniversary VIP reception
September 13
The President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities dinner at the National Gallery of Art
September 14
Blue Star Families reception at Dog Tag Bakery
September 19
Petrossian Caviar’s 100th-anniversary celebration at the Inn at Little Washington
September 27
March on Washington 2023 awards gala at Dock 5
October 2
The U.S. Dream Academy’s 25th-anniversary “Power of a Dream” celebration at Museum of the Bible
This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
Join the conversation!
Share