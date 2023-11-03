3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A renovated house in Alexandria

Where: 6215 Crestwood Dr., Alexandria

Price: $790,000

This recently renovated five-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in 2,270 square feet. It has updated appliances, a large kitchen island, and two entertainment spaces, each with a fireplace. The spacious, fenced-in yard encompasses half an acre and has a playground, patio, and storage shed.

2

A Columbia Heights condo

Where: 774-774 Girard St., NW

Price: $999,900

This 1,700-square-foot modern industrial condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen features granite countertops and ample storage, and large windows fill the living spaces with natural light. There’s also a private rooftop deck and access to parking.

3

A mid-century Bethesda home

Where: 7220 Selkirk Dr., Bethesda

Price: $1,899,000

This seven-bedroom, six-bathroom home exudes character throughout its more than 7,300 square feet. While the design choices are certainly reminiscent of the past, it’s full of quirky features like a boat bar, built-in record player and tape recorder, and more wallpaper patterns than we could count. Plus, it’s got a spacious yard, patio, and a two-car garage.