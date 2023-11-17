3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A Silver Spring condo

Where: 9610 Dewitt Dr., Ph 204, Silver Spring

Price: $399,000

This restored condo—built in 1925—has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The 1,006-square-foot unit also comes with 12-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and a curved living room. Plus, there’s in-unit laundry, access to community amenities, and an assigned parking spot.

2

A townhouse in Falls Church

Where: 2118 Kings Garden Way, Falls Church

Price: $875,000

The 1,760-square-foot townhouse has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. Highlights include a finished recreation room, a large kitchen and dining area, and a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. The two-story home also has a backyard and balcony.

3

A five-bedroom in Georgetown

Where: 3722 R St., NW

Price: $2,995,000

Highlights in this contemporary home include a floating glass staircase, multiple skylights, and luxurious finishes. There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms across three levels and 4,557 square-feet. It also has multiple spaces for outdoor entertaining, including a private rooftop jacuzzi.