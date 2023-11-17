Real Estate

PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in October

Including a Dupont Circle rowhouse that was once a rectory.

This traditional-style home in Wesley Heights was the second most expensive home sold in October, at $4.905 million. Photograph courtesy of Michael Rankin and the Jeff Wilson Team at TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

10

Where: 1735 19th St., NW

How much: $3,300,000

This Beaux-Arts Dupont Circle rowhouse was once a rectory of St. Thomas Episcopal Parish. The 3,900 square foot home comes with four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, high ceilings, a grand staircase, four fireplaces, and an  in-law suite across four stories. There are also two decks, front and rear gardens, a pergola, and a two-car garage.

 

9

Photograph courtesy of Margot Wilson at Washington Fine Properties.

Where: 3360 Highland Pl., NW

How much: $3,550,000

This newly renovated Cleveland Park Craftsman has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half-baths across across four levels. The 5,650 square foot home also has high ceilings, large windows, a front porch, and a private backyard with an outdoor kitchen.

 

8

Where: 7227 Westerly Ln., McLean

How much: $3,800,000

This recently built French-style house comes with six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, 8,614 square feet, a spiral staircase, five fireplaces, a spa, a wine cellar, and a movie theater. Also on the one-acre property: a Mediterranean-style courtyard, a screened porch, a 40-foot-long heated pool, and a four-car garage, plus parking for 10 more vehicles.

 

7

Photo courtesy of Homevisit and Laura Steuart at Compass.

Where: 2402 Wyoming Ave., NW

How much: $3,800,000

This 4,673 square foot Federal Colonial home in Kalorama has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two half-baths, two fireplaces, a library, a media room, two patios, and gardens. Also: a very eclectic mix of high-end wallpaper.

 

6

Photo courtesy of Townsend Visuals and Fleisher Arrowood at Compass.

Where: 6630 Elgin Ln., Bethesda

How much: $3,887,750

This 8,010 square foot Colonial-style mansion in the Bannockburn neighborhood was built in 1938, but has been completely renovated and resides on one acre of land. It comes with six bedrooms, six-and-half bathrooms, three fireplaces, multiple terraces, an expansive deck with a pergola, a 60-foot lap pool, koi pond, and a three-car garage.

 

5

Photography courtesy of Constance Gauthier and Washington Fine Properties.

Where: 1155 23rd St., NW Unit 5E

How much: $4,000,000

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in the West End Ritz-Carlton Residences has  3,096 square feet, both a living room and family room, an office, a balcony, a terrace, and two garage parking spaces.

 

4

Photograph courtesy of Watson Homes Group at Keller Williams.

Where: 1718 N Harvard St., Arlington

How much: $4,225,000

This 7,360 square foot, traditional-style home sits on a corner lot and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half-baths. The four-level new build comes with three fireplaces, an exercise room, a golf simulator room, two porches, a deck, and a detached two-car garage with a studio above it.

 

3

Photograph courtesy of the William Fastow Team at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Where: 5169 Tilden St., NW

How much: $4,735,000

This four-story, Georgian-style home in the Spring Valley neighborhood resides on a third of an acre and has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two-half baths, 5,791 square feet, a finished basement, a patio, and a two-car garage.

 

2

Photograph courtesy of Michael Rankin and the Jeff Wilson Team at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Where: 4641 Garfield St., NW

How much: $4,905,000

This traditional-style Wesley Heights home has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, multiple fireplaces, skylights, a sunroom, and a gym across 5,587 square feet. There’s a 60-foot-long lap pool on the half-acre property.

 

1

Where: 1332 McCay Ln., McLean

How much: $7,000,000

This sprawling contemporary-style estate takes the prize as the month’s most expensive sale. It spreads across 13,722 square feet on almost one-and-a-half acres of land, and has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half-baths. The recently-built home comes with four fireplaces, an elevator, a wine room, a fitness suite, and a home cinema. Outside, you’ll find an elevated terrace, a covered veranda, a heated pool with a 24-foot-long waterfall wall, a hot tub, a large outdoor living area, and enough parking for 29 vehicles.

Damare Baker
Damare Baker
Research Editor

Before becoming Research Editor, Damare Baker was an Editorial Fellow and Assistant Editor for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

