PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in October

10

Where: 1735 19th St., NW

How much: $3,300,000

This Beaux-Arts Dupont Circle rowhouse was once a rectory of St. Thomas Episcopal Parish. The 3,900 square foot home comes with four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, high ceilings, a grand staircase, four fireplaces, and an in-law suite across four stories. There are also two decks, front and rear gardens, a pergola, and a two-car garage.

9

Where: 3360 Highland Pl., NW

How much: $3,550,000

This newly renovated Cleveland Park Craftsman has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half-baths across across four levels. The 5,650 square foot home also has high ceilings, large windows, a front porch, and a private backyard with an outdoor kitchen.

8

Where: 7227 Westerly Ln., McLean

How much: $3,800,000

This recently built French-style house comes with six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, 8,614 square feet, a spiral staircase, five fireplaces, a spa, a wine cellar, and a movie theater. Also on the one-acre property: a Mediterranean-style courtyard, a screened porch, a 40-foot-long heated pool, and a four-car garage, plus parking for 10 more vehicles.

7

Where: 2402 Wyoming Ave., NW

How much: $3,800,000

This 4,673 square foot Federal Colonial home in Kalorama has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two half-baths, two fireplaces, a library, a media room, two patios, and gardens. Also: a very eclectic mix of high-end wallpaper.

6

Where: 6630 Elgin Ln., Bethesda

How much: $3,887,750

This 8,010 square foot Colonial-style mansion in the Bannockburn neighborhood was built in 1938, but has been completely renovated and resides on one acre of land. It comes with six bedrooms, six-and-half bathrooms, three fireplaces, multiple terraces, an expansive deck with a pergola, a 60-foot lap pool, koi pond, and a three-car garage.

5

Where: 1155 23rd St., NW Unit 5E

How much: $4,000,000

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in the West End Ritz-Carlton Residences has 3,096 square feet, both a living room and family room, an office, a balcony, a terrace, and two garage parking spaces.

4

Where: 1718 N Harvard St., Arlington

How much: $4,225,000

This 7,360 square foot, traditional-style home sits on a corner lot and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half-baths. The four-level new build comes with three fireplaces, an exercise room, a golf simulator room, two porches, a deck, and a detached two-car garage with a studio above it.

3

Where: 5169 Tilden St., NW

How much: $4,735,000

This four-story, Georgian-style home in the Spring Valley neighborhood resides on a third of an acre and has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two-half baths, 5,791 square feet, a finished basement, a patio, and a two-car garage.

2

Where: 4641 Garfield St., NW

How much: $4,905,000

This traditional-style Wesley Heights home has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, multiple fireplaces, skylights, a sunroom, and a gym across 5,587 square feet. There’s a 60-foot-long lap pool on the half-acre property.

1

Where: 1332 McCay Ln., McLean

How much: $7,000,000

This sprawling contemporary-style estate takes the prize as the month’s most expensive sale. It spreads across 13,722 square feet on almost one-and-a-half acres of land, and has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half-baths. The recently-built home comes with four fireplaces, an elevator, a wine room, a fitness suite, and a home cinema. Outside, you’ll find an elevated terrace, a covered veranda, a heated pool with a 24-foot-long waterfall wall, a hot tub, a large outdoor living area, and enough parking for 29 vehicles.

