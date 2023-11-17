Weddings

These Two Dancers Shared One Last Wedding-Day Twirl While Guests Lined Up for a Sparkler Exit

They wanted the celebration to feel like "understated elegance" with a European vibe.

A year and a half after Kendall, a special education teacher, and Stefan, an engineer, met on Hinge, Stefan proposed on a picnic in the park. For their June wedding, they say, they wanted a day of “understated elegance” with a European vibe. With an intimate guest list of 85 guests, they chose to decorate the venue in taupe, blush pink, deep green, black, and white.

Kendall’s favorite part was the embroidery flower from her late grandmother’s favorite dress that was sewn into the inside of her wedding dress. For Stefan, the sweetest touch were the vow books they used when they exchanged private vows just before what they say was a very personalized ceremony.

The pair—who both have extensive dance backgrounds—did a choreographed dance to “Norah Jones’ Come Away With Me” for their first dance, and then shared a private last dance to “Golf On TV” by Lennon Stella, while the guests lined up for the sparkler exit.

Stefan’s mom made a cookbook of the newlywed’s favorite recipes for each guest as a parting gift.

The Details

Photography: Audra Wrisley Photography

Venue: Great Marsh Estate

Coordination: The Hive Wedding Collective

Florist: Joy Flower Farm

Invitations: Truly Engaging

Caterer: Serendipity Catering

Cake: Gateau Bakery

Hair and makeup: Lori Nansi

Bride’s attire: Pronovias from Ellie’s Bridal Boutique

Groom and groomsmem’s attire: Jos. A. Bank

Bridesmaids’ attire: Birdy Grey

Music: C-Jay Entertainment

Transportation: Chariots for Hire

Videographer: Birchfields (see the highlight video here)

