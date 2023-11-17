These Two Dancers Shared One Last Wedding-Day Twirl While Guests Lined Up for a Sparkler Exit

A year and a half after Kendall, a special education teacher, and Stefan, an engineer, met on Hinge, Stefan proposed on a picnic in the park. For their June wedding, they say, they wanted a day of “understated elegance” with a European vibe. With an intimate guest list of 85 guests, they chose to decorate the venue in taupe, blush pink, deep green, black, and white.

Kendall’s favorite part was the embroidery flower from her late grandmother’s favorite dress that was sewn into the inside of her wedding dress. For Stefan, the sweetest touch were the vow books they used when they exchanged private vows just before what they say was a very personalized ceremony.

The pair—who both have extensive dance backgrounds—did a choreographed dance to “Norah Jones’ Come Away With Me” for their first dance, and then shared a private last dance to “Golf On TV” by Lennon Stella, while the guests lined up for the sparkler exit.

Stefan’s mom made a cookbook of the newlywed’s favorite recipes for each guest as a parting gift.

The Details

