3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these Washington-area homes for sale this week:

1

A DC penthouse

Where: 2209 M St., NE #6

Price: $499,900

This newly constructed building in Carver Langston has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The two-story condo has ample natural light, a private outdoor space, and a home intercom system.

2

An Alexandria home

Where: 5837 Biscayne Dr., Alexandria

Price: $975,000

This mid-century home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,396 square feet. Tucked in a wooded half-acre, it has many unique windows that create an indoor-outdoor feel. The home also has a second-level balcony, granite countertops in the kitchen, and a large yard.

3

A six-bedroom in Bethesda

Where: 8801 Fernwood Rd., Bethesda

Price: $7,175,000

Located in Bradley Hills Grove, this grand residence has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in its 15,000 square feet. Highlights include a spa bath, indoor and outdoor pools, two elevators, and a three-car garage.