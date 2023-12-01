Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

A DC penthouse, an Alexandria home, and a six-bedroom in Bethesda.

Photograph by Craig Westerman.

We love these Washington-area homes for sale this week:

1

A DC penthouse

Photograph by Christopher Spillman.
Photograph by Christopher Spillman.
Photograph by Christopher Spillman.
Photograph by Christopher Spillman.

Where: 2209 M St., NE #6
Price: $499,900

This newly constructed building in Carver Langston has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The two-story condo has ample natural light, a private outdoor space, and a home intercom system.

2

An Alexandria home

Photograph by Luis Alvarez.
Photograph by Luis Alvarez.
Photograph by Luis Alvarez.
Photograph by Luis Alvarez.

Where: 5837 Biscayne Dr., Alexandria
Price: $975,000

This mid-century home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,396 square feet. Tucked in a wooded half-acre, it has many unique windows that create an indoor-outdoor feel. The home also has a second-level balcony, granite countertops in the kitchen, and a large yard.

3

A six-bedroom in Bethesda

Photograph by Craig Westerman.
Photograph by Craig Westerman.
Photograph by Craig Westerman.
Photograph by Craig Westerman.

Where: 8801 Fernwood Rd., Bethesda
Price: $7,175,000

Located in Bradley Hills Grove, this grand residence has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in its 15,000 square feet. Highlights include a spa bath, indoor and outdoor pools, two elevators, and a three-car garage.

