A Pink-and-Gold Wedding at the Hay-Adams Hotel

Amber and Steve threw a quintessential spring wedding at the Hay-Adams Hotel. Their downtown celebration featured black-tie attire (scroll down to see not just the bride’s outfit change, but the groom’s one-of-a-kind green velvet jacket), passed champagne at the ceremony followed by a touching limoncello toast to honor Amber’s late father at the reception, and, last, but certainly not least, a custom dance floor motif to match their chic wedding stationery. White, pink, and red roses elevated their black-and-gold color scheme along with Amber’s gorgeous bouquet, which featured a blossoming king protea. The night wasn’t complete without a delicious sit-down dinner, which included creamy mushroom soup, Boston bibb lettuce salad, a sorbet palate cleanser, and the choice of a ginger-glazed sea bass or a seared filet mignon. Dessert was also noteworthy, thanks to a Biscoff cake topped with graham cracker crumble and cookie butter buttercream—yum!

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest









































The Details