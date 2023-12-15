Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

A home in Capitol Heights, a Capitol Hill rowhouse, and a McLean riverside estate.

Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.

We love these Washington-area homes for sale this week:

1

A three-bedroom house in Capitol Heights

Photograph by Yony Rodriguez.
Photograph by Yony Rodriguez.
Photograph by Yony Rodriguez.
Photograph by Yony Rodriguez.

Where: 5406 Bye St., Capitol Heights
Price: $410,000

This renovated home spans 1,640 square feet and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, each with a large walk-in shower. There’s also a spacious backyard with fruit trees, a vegetable garden, and a rain harvesting system to water the plants.

2

A Capitol Hill rowhome

Photograph by Upward Studio.
Photograph by Upward Studio.
Photograph by Upward Studio.
Photograph by Upward Studio.

Where: 1825 Massachusetts Ave., SE
Price: $975,000

This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom house in Hill East was built in 1922, and you can still see historical features such as the oak flooring and original hardware. The 1,954-square-foot space includes a finished lower level with an additional kitchen and living space plus a separate entrance.

3

A McLean riverside estate

Photograph by VSI Aerial.
Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.

Where: 612 Rivercrest Dr., Mclean
Price: $12,000,000

Dubbed the “Castle on the Potomac,” this Tuscan-style estate features eight bedrooms and ten-and-a-half bathrooms across 16,000 square feet. Large windows overlook the river, and luxurious amenities include a movie theater, indoor pool, hot tub, and sauna.

