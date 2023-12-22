Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

An Arlington condo, a house in Silver Spring, and a rowhome on Capitol Hill.

Photograph by Paco Alacid.

We love these Washington-area homes for sale this week:

1

An Arlington condo

Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.

Where: 888 N. Quincy St.,#307, Arlington
Price: $459,990

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has 689 square feet and has been recently updated. It’s equipped with modern kitchen appliances, and a unique curved window acts as a focal point to the living space. The building has community amenities like a gym, picnic areas, and a rooftop pool.

2

A house in Silver Spring

Photograph by Victoria Mance.
Photograph by Victoria Mance.
Photograph by Victoria Mance.
Photograph by Victoria Mance.

Where: 9208 Flower Ave., Silver Spring
Price: $749,000

This 2,209-square-foot cape-style home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has a wood-burning fireplace, modern kitchen, and finished basement. Plus there’s a screened-in porch and a pool in the backyard.

3

A rowhome on Capitol Hill

Photograph by Paco Alacid.
Photograph by Paco Alacid.
Photograph by Paco Alacid.
Photograph by Paco Alacid.

Where: 236 11th St., NE
Price: $2,850,000

Architectural details like arched entryways and built-in storage make this five bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home special. Its 3,512 square feet spans four levels, which include a separate top-floor suite, a spacious kitchen, and a finished basement. The property also has a rooftop patio and private parking.

