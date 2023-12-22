3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these Washington-area homes for sale this week:
1
An Arlington condo
Where: 888 N. Quincy St.,#307, Arlington
Price: $459,990
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has 689 square feet and has been recently updated. It’s equipped with modern kitchen appliances, and a unique curved window acts as a focal point to the living space. The building has community amenities like a gym, picnic areas, and a rooftop pool.
2
A house in Silver Spring
Where: 9208 Flower Ave., Silver Spring
Price: $749,000
This 2,209-square-foot cape-style home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has a wood-burning fireplace, modern kitchen, and finished basement. Plus there’s a screened-in porch and a pool in the backyard.
3
A rowhome on Capitol Hill
Where: 236 11th St., NE
Price: $2,850,000
Architectural details like arched entryways and built-in storage make this five bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home special. Its 3,512 square feet spans four levels, which include a separate top-floor suite, a spacious kitchen, and a finished basement. The property also has a rooftop patio and private parking.