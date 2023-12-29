News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past November

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past November
Peter Neal, Naomi Biden, actor Lynda Carter, and Haddad Media’s Tammy Haddad at Georgetown Wine & Dine’s Fine Wines & Celebrity Chefs Dinner at Bourbon Steak on November 3.
November 3

Georgetown Wine & Dine’s Fine Wines & Celebrity Chefs Dinner at Bourbon Steak

Christian Clerc of duPont Registry Group; Marc Bromley of the Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC; and Mina Group’s Adam Sobel and Michael Mina.
Anina Belle Giannini of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts with Angie Gates of Events DC.

 

November 9

DC Central Kitchen’s 19th annual Capital Food Fight at the Anthem

Kelly Collis of the Conrad hotel, Sean Tew and Ria Montes of Estuary restaurant, and Jeff Morgan of the Conrad.
DC Central Kitchen CEO Mike Curtin Jr. and DC Council member Kenyan McDuffie.
Chefs Fariyal Abdullahi, Justin Sutherland, Spike Mendelsohn, and Rocco DiSpirito.

 

November 12

Launch of Maydan cookbook at Maydan

Maydan’s Drew Hairston and Rose Previte, Fearless Media’s David Greene, and Maydan’s Christina Shoults.

 

November 13

Common Ground DC premiere at the Miracle Theatre

PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham; Common Ground executive producer Ian Somerhalder and director Josh Tickell; and the National Black Farmers Association’s John Boyd Jr.

 

November 15

Limani grand opening

Stewart McLaurin of the White House Historical Association; Anita McBride, director of American University’s Legacies of America’s First Ladies Initiative; and Timothy McBride of ST Engineering.
Limani’s Franco Sukaj and Chris Spyropoulos with Archbishop Demetrios.
M.J. Alam of Limani, Libby Rasmussen of Living Colorfully Media, and Barnette Holston of the DCFashion Fool.

 

November 25

CityCenterDC tenth-anniversary celebration at the Park at CityCenter

DC mayor Muriel Bowser, NBC4’s Eun Yang, and CityCenterDC’s Timothy Lowery.

 

November 28

2023 Fourth Estate Award Gala at the National Press Club

Mike Manatos of Manatos & Manatos and Laura Evans Manatos of Laura Evans Media.
Beth Francesco of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, Kat Stafford of Reuters, Kristen Welker of NBC News, and Didier Saugy of the National Press Club.

Peter Alexander and Ken Strickland of NBC News with CNN’s Antoine Sanfuentes.
This article appears in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

