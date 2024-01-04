Photos: This Lavish Foxhall Estate Was Just Rented for $55,000 a Month

An opulent estate in DC’s Foxhall neighborhood has just been rented for $55,000 a month. According to listing agent Sammy Elmohtaseb of TTR Sotherby’s International Realty, the rental price has set a new DC record. The Washington Business Journal reports that the house features walls “infused with 24K-gold flakes,” and was leased for 36 months by an embassy, which has the option to buy it.

The recently renovated 13,687-square-foot mansion, located on three-quarters of an acre at 2507 Foxhall Road, Northwest, features eight bedrooms, three kitchens, an elevator, and parking for over ten cars. It was built in 2012 and sits just down the street from Bret Baier’s potentially record-busting house, which has been on the market for $31.9 million since mid-October.

Other perks include a sauna, four fireplaces, several terraces, and a wine cellar. Take a look inside: