Illustration by Asya Demidova.

4 Ways to Battle Burnout at Work

“Black Girls Burnout” podcast host Kelley Bonner shares her tips on how to manage work stress.

Written by
| Published on
Contents
  1. Define What Matters Most to You
  2. Lead With Your Preferences
  3. Make Space for Respite During the Workday
  4. Remember: Who You Are Isn’t What You Do

Job fatigue can be brutal. Even after you log off, the stress can leave you feeling like the smoldering, snuffed wick of a candle that’s reached its end. As the host of the Black Girl Burnout podcast and founder of Burn Bright Consulting in Bethesda, Kelley Bonner helps people figure out how to reframe their relationship with work, incorporating self-care into their careers and beyond. Here are some of her top tips.

 

Define What Matters Most to You

One of the first things Bonner recommends is focusing on where you find meaning in life beyond the cubicle. Often, burnout can cause people to feel they’ve betrayed the values essential to who they are, leading to a diminished sense of self. Whether it’s connecting with friends and family, enjoying nature, or revisiting a neglected hobby, Bonner says it’s essential to define what’s central to your identity so you can begin to prioritize it.

 

Back to Top

Lead With Your Preferences

Saying yes to everything–especially when you know your time and energy are dwindling–is a classic recipe for burnout. It’s critical to let others know when you just can’t take on any more. Of course, saying no outright isn’t always easy. Bonner has a hack: Respond with a preference rather than a rejection. “Don’t say, ‘No, I refuse to work after 5 pm.’ Instead say, ‘I work best in the morning.’ ”

 

Back to Top

Make Space for Respite During the Workday

Bonner has two rules about daily self-care: It should be simple, and it should be free. It may mean carving out time for short screen breaks throughout the day, stretching at your desk, writing in a gratitude journal, finding time to meditate, or eating lunch with friends–all habits that can be integrated into your 9-to-5 rather than saving self-care for after-hours only.

 

Back to Top

Remember: Who You Are Isn’t What You Do

This mantra is especially important in Washington, where “What do you do?” can feel like a standard greeting. Repeat it to yourself whenever you need a reminder. “It’s okay to love what you do, but it’s also important to remember it’s not who you are,” says Bonner. “And that’s actually good news, because it frees you up to try new things and to expand yourself.”

Job fatigue can be brutal. Even after you log off, the stress can leave you feeling like the smoldering, snuffed wick of a candle that’s reached its end. As the host of the Black Girl Burnout podcast and founder of Burn Bright Consulting in Bethesda, Kelley Bonner helps people figure out how to reframe their relationship with work, incorporating self-care into their careers and beyond. Here are some of her top tips.

 

Back to Top

Define What Matters Most to You

One of the first things Bonner recommends is focusing on where you find meaning in life beyond the cubicle. Often, burnout can cause people to feel they’ve betrayed the values essential to who they are, leading to a diminished sense of self. Whether it’s connecting with friends and family, enjoying nature, or revisiting a neglected hobby, Bonner says it’s essential to define what’s central to your identity so you can begin to prioritize it.

 

Back to Top

Lead With Your Preferences

Saying yes to everything–especially when you know your time and energy are dwindling–is a classic recipe for burnout. It’s critical to let others know when you just can’t take on any more. Of course, saying no outright isn’t always easy. Bonner has a hack: Respond with a preference rather than a rejection. “Don’t say, ‘No, I refuse to work after 5 pm.’ Instead say, ‘I work best in the morning.’ ”

 

Back to Top

Make Space for Respite During the Workday

Bonner has two rules about daily self-care: It should be simple, and it should be free. It may mean carving out time for short screen breaks throughout the day, stretching at your desk, writing in a gratitude journal, finding time to meditate, or eating lunch with friends–all habits that can be integrated into your 9-to-5 rather than saving self-care for after-hours only.

 

Back to Top

Remember: Who You Are Isn’t What You Do

This mantra is especially important in Washington, where “What do you do?” can feel like a standard greeting. Repeat it to yourself whenever you need a reminder. “It’s okay to love what you do, but it’s also important to remember it’s not who you are,” says Bonner. “And that’s actually good news, because it frees you up to try new things and to expand yourself.”

Related
3 Meditation Apps to Help You Sleep Better

This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Jessica Ruf
Jessica Ruf
Assistant Editor

Longreads

Perfect for your commute

Confessions of a Former Oath Keeper

The Abortion Battle on Virginia’s Border

DC’s Food Influencer Scene Is Booming. It’s Also a Hot Mess.

Inside DC’s Absurdly Confusing Recreational Weed Market