A wave of Mexican restaurants has recently hit the area. Some are high-profile, some are low-key, but all offer handmade tortillas and tasty margaritas. Here’s how they stack up.
El Presidente
location_on 1255 Union St., NE
Location: Union Market area.
Who’s behind it: Stephen Starr, the powerhouse restaurateur behind Le Diplomate and St. Anselm.
Cuisine style: Ode to Mexico City, with a big raw bar.
Vibe: Rainforest Cafe, but hip—with some extra red-curtain drama in the back dining room.
The marg: A spicy caramelized-pineapple frozen margarita.
Eat this: New Haven–pizza-inspired white-clam tlayuda; carne asada tacos on a mini tabletop grill; fried mahi-mahi tacos; grand seafood tower with dry ice.
Chips-and-guac price: $14.
The name: A nod to the White House (and to Le Diplomate).
Ometeo
location_on 1640 Capital One Dr., Tysons
Location: Capital One Center.
Who’s behind it: Long Shot Hospitality—the restaurant group behind Dauphine’s in downtown DC and a trio of Salt Line restaurants—and Texas-based Top Chef winner Gabe Erales.
Cuisine style: Elevated Tex-Mex, heavy on the seafood.
Vibe: Texas antiques fair goes chic, with three bars and an upscale upstairs lounge.
The marg: Cadillac margarita with a double shot of Casamigos tequila and salted gold Corona foam.
Eat this: Lobster tostadas; New England–stuffie-inspired clam-and-chorizo-verde tamales.
Chips-and-guac price: $14.
The name: From the Nahuatl words for “two gods,” referring to Texas and Mexico.
Vera
location_on 2002 Fenwick St., NE
Location: Ivy City.
Who’s behind it: Nayef Issa—a partner in Dupont’s Residents Café who also hosts music pop-ups around DC—and restaurant investor Nour Chaaban.
Cuisine style: Lebanese-Mexican crossover.
Vibe: Two-level desert oasis with a DJ booth in the cactus-lined dining room upstairs.
The marg: “Vamos Habibi,” incorporating cactus and basil with a spritz of the anise-flavored spirit arak.
Eat this: Fattoush tostada; labneh oyster ceviche; shrimp fritters; lamb loin with birria adobo sauce and garbanzo purée.
Chips-and-guac price: $22 (with crab).
The name: Short for the Mexican port city of Veracruz, which welcomed Middle Eastern immigrants more than a century ago.
Amparo Fondita
location_on 2002 P St., NW
Location: Dupont Circle.
Who’s behind it: Chef and Mexico native Christian Irabién, an alum of Oyamel who previously ran Muchas Gracias.
Cuisine style: Cheffy but unfussy, with a seafood-centric all-day menu and market.
Vibe: Minimalist and intimate.
The marg: Made with Espolòn Tequila and a salt rim of ground grasshoppers.
Try this: Fresh fruit with spicy Concord-grape/tamarind chamoy; build-your-own sopesitos with fish chorizo and Rancho Gordon midnight beans; family-style lamb barbacoa platter.
Chips-and-guac price: N/A.
The name: Amparo means “shelter”—but it’s also the name of Irabién’s mother and his grandmother.
Pascual (opening soon)
location_on 732 Maryland Ave., NE
Location: Capitol Hill.
Who’s behind it: Lutèce chefs Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss along with the Popal Group, which also owns the Afghan restaurant Lapis.
Cuisine style: Modern and vegetable-centric, with a wood-fired grill and panadería.
Vibe: Bright, cozy, handmade.
The marg: Satsuma-mandarin or yuzu-lemon.
Eat this: Mexican pastries; octopus tetelas; squash tlayudas; horchata soft-serve.
Chips-and-guac price: $17.
The name: It refers to the patron saint of cooks.
This article appears in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.